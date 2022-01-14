Rookie Tracker: Josh Giddey Continues to Trend Up

After taking four rookies in the 2021 NBA Draft, Oklahoma City has seen some noticeable production from its newest crop.

After exiting health and safety protocol, sixth overall selection Josh Giddey has continued to prove he’s one of the top rookies in the league.

In six games back, he’s averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.0 assists, all while shooting a much improved 48 percent from the floor.

Most impressively, Giddey is shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc on 5.5 attempts in that span. That area alone is vital to his development.

And for the cherry on top, Giddey is snagging 1.7 steals in that same span.

Stephen Lew / USA TODAY Sports

After a hot-streak midway through his season, Tre Mann has cooled off since returning from health and safety protocols. HIs his last five contests, he’s scoring 7.6 points, but at just a 37 percent clip from the field.

His ranged shooting has taken a small hit, but that shouldn’t be any worry for the natural scorer and former 18th overall pick.

In the same vein, both Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins have cooled off as well.

Both still get plenty of run, but haven’t been scoring at clips they’ve seen earlier in the season.

Altogether, the rookies account for around 33.2 points per contest. Together they average around 42 percent from the field, but should continue to improve as they progress in their careers.

Oklahoma City next takes on Cleveland at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.