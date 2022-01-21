Skip to main content

Rookie Tracker: Thunder Group Wavering as Season Wears On

Oklahoma City's four newest rookies have wavered in their late stretch.

With hot streaks strewn throughout, Oklahoma City’s quad of rookies is now experiencing a cold spell.

Here’s how OKC’s rookies have fared in their recent stretches:

Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey vs. Minnesota

Since returning from health and safety protocols, former NBL guard Josh Giddey is averaging 13.2 points, 7.1 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

He posted games of 19 and 18 points against the Wizards and Nets, respectively, and has continued to be one of OKC’s premier players.

Giddey has self-reportedly been running out of steam as of late, texting former Australian NBA players for tips for grinding out the longer NBA season.

He’s posted games of just 11, ten and nine points in his last three, with his other stats taking a slight hit as well.

Tre Mann

Spencer Dinwiddie, Tre Mann, Washington Wizards

Since returning from health and safety protocols, Tre Mann is averaging 7.0 points on 36% shooting from the floor.

After seeing a hot streak midway through his rookie season, Mann has since cooled off. But is still showing prowess on the offensive end of the court.

He’ll development will likely be aimed towards him continuing to progress as a pure scorer for OKC.

Jordan Clarkson, Tre Mann, Utah Jazz

Aaron Wiggins

OKC Thunder, Charlotte Hornets, Aaron Wiggins

OKC’s last selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, Wiggins has continued to impress.

He’s scoring 7.4 points per game on 49 percent shooting, along with patented three-and-D defense.

In his last contest, Wiggins poured on 19 points, eight rebounds, and one steal, block and assist apiece.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

OKC Thunder, Sacramento Kings, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Robinson-Earl has seen a significant cold streak in the scoring depart as of late, averaging just 4.0 points in his last four games.

He’s grabbing 7.0 boards per game in that span, but has yet to find his scoring, especially his 3-point shooting, again.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Recommended for You

Josh Giddey
News

Rookie Tracker: Thunder Group Wavering as Season Wears On

1 minute ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, OKC Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves
News

How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stacks Up Against Fringe All-Stars

3 hours ago
USATSI_17510265
Draft Coverage

Five-Star Shaedon Sharpe Eligible for 2022 Draft Class, Thunder Big Board Deepens

6 hours ago
OKC Thunder, Charlotte Hornets, Aaron Wiggins
News

Thunder Gameday: Road Trip Continues in Charlotte

10 hours ago
NBA Draft Lottery
News

NBA Reverse Standings: Thunder, Pacers Odds on the Rise

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_17532250
Video

WATCH: Giddey Calls Wiggins Underrated

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_17532228
News

Top Performers: Daigneault's "Bench Mob" Bolsters Thunder Versus San Antonio

Jan 20, 2022
Nassir Little, OKC Thunder
News

NBA Mock Trade: Nassir Little Earns Expanded Role

Jan 20, 2022