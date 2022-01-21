Rookie Tracker: Thunder Group Wavering as Season Wears On

Since returning from health and safety protocols, former NBL guard Josh Giddey is averaging 13.2 points, 7.1 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

He posted games of 19 and 18 points against the Wizards and Nets, respectively, and has continued to be one of OKC’s premier players.

Giddey has self-reportedly been running out of steam as of late, texting former Australian NBA players for tips for grinding out the longer NBA season.

He’s posted games of just 11, ten and nine points in his last three, with his other stats taking a slight hit as well.