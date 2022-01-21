Rookie Tracker: Thunder Group Wavering as Season Wears On
With hot streaks strewn throughout, Oklahoma City’s quad of rookies is now experiencing a cold spell.
Here’s how OKC’s rookies have fared in their recent stretches:
Josh Giddey
Since returning from health and safety protocols, former NBL guard Josh Giddey is averaging 13.2 points, 7.1 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
He posted games of 19 and 18 points against the Wizards and Nets, respectively, and has continued to be one of OKC’s premier players.
Giddey has self-reportedly been running out of steam as of late, texting former Australian NBA players for tips for grinding out the longer NBA season.
He’s posted games of just 11, ten and nine points in his last three, with his other stats taking a slight hit as well.
Tre Mann
Since returning from health and safety protocols, Tre Mann is averaging 7.0 points on 36% shooting from the floor.
After seeing a hot streak midway through his rookie season, Mann has since cooled off. But is still showing prowess on the offensive end of the court.
He’ll development will likely be aimed towards him continuing to progress as a pure scorer for OKC.
Aaron Wiggins
OKC’s last selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, Wiggins has continued to impress.
He’s scoring 7.4 points per game on 49 percent shooting, along with patented three-and-D defense.
In his last contest, Wiggins poured on 19 points, eight rebounds, and one steal, block and assist apiece.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Robinson-Earl has seen a significant cold streak in the scoring depart as of late, averaging just 4.0 points in his last four games.
He’s grabbing 7.0 boards per game in that span, but has yet to find his scoring, especially his 3-point shooting, again.
