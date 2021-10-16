Rookie Tracker: Thunder Rookies Cap Strong Preseason

Oklahoma City's four rookies saw highs and lows in their first preseason, but overall had strong showings.

Oklahoma City’s four rookies got their first look at NBA action over the last two weeks in a four-game preseason slate.

There were highs and lows scattered throughout, but overall there were strong showings for the Thunder’s 2021 class.

Josh Giddey, far-and-away the most important building block to Oklahoma City’s rebuild, was impressive throughout the entire preseason slate.

The Australian guard averaged 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in four contests, shooting 52 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

Giddey dazzled in his first true game with the Thunder, scoring a team-high 18 points.

Thus far, Giddey has lived up to the hype.

Thunder guard Josh Giddey. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder’s other first round selection, Tre Mann, didn’t get off to the best start, but got increasingly more comfortable as the preseason went on.

Mann, selected 18th overall in the 2021 draft, scored just eight points in 1-for-7 performance in the opener. In the second game against Milwaukee, he was more efficient, shooting 4-for-9 while scoring nine points and adding six rebounds.

In the first matchup against Denver, he finished with a personal high of 12 points, shooting 50 percent and adding three boards and one assist.

Mann exited the final contest with right heel soreness.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who was selected 32nd overall, played 17 minutes per game in all four games, averaging 4.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Despite an underwhelming preseason showing from Robinson-Earl, there’s no room for concern due to his consistent and misdate-free style of play.

The Thunder’s final 2021 selection Aaron Wiggins was a major highlight.

The former Maryland guard averaged 6.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in the four game slate. He tied for the fourth-most steals per game among rookies in preseason.

Most impressively, Wiggins shot 42.9 percent from the field and a whopping 54 percent on 3.3 three-pointers attempted per game.

Oklahoma City will kick off its regular season on Oct. 20 with a 8 p.m. matchup against the Utah Jazz.

