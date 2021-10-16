    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rookie Tracker: Thunder Rookies Cap Strong Preseason

    Oklahoma City's four rookies saw highs and lows in their first preseason, but overall had strong showings.
    Author:

    Oklahoma City’s four rookies got their first look at NBA action over the last two weeks in a four-game preseason slate.

    There were highs and lows scattered throughout, but overall there were strong showings for the Thunder’s 2021 class.

    Josh Giddey, far-and-away the most important building block to Oklahoma City’s rebuild, was impressive throughout the entire preseason slate.

    The Australian guard averaged 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in four contests, shooting 52 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

    Giddey dazzled in his first true game with the Thunder, scoring a team-high 18 points.

    Thus far, Giddey has lived up to the hype.

    Josh Giddey

    Thunder guard Josh Giddey.

    The Thunder’s other first round selection, Tre Mann, didn’t get off to the best start, but got increasingly more comfortable as the preseason went on.

    Mann, selected 18th overall in the 2021 draft, scored just eight points in 1-for-7 performance in the opener. In the second game against Milwaukee, he was more efficient, shooting 4-for-9 while scoring nine points and adding six rebounds.

    Recommended for You

    In the first matchup against Denver, he finished with a personal high of 12 points, shooting 50 percent and adding three boards and one assist.

    Mann exited the final contest with right heel soreness.

    Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who was selected 32nd overall, played 17 minutes per game in all four games, averaging 4.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Despite an underwhelming preseason showing from Robinson-Earl, there’s no room for concern due to his consistent and misdate-free style of play.

    The Thunder’s final 2021 selection Aaron Wiggins was a major highlight.

    The former Maryland guard averaged 6.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in the four game slate. He tied for the fourth-most steals per game among rookies in preseason.

    Most impressively, Wiggins shot 42.9 percent from the field and a whopping 54 percent on 3.3 three-pointers attempted per game.

    Oklahoma City will kick off its regular season on Oct. 20 with a 8 p.m. matchup against the Utah Jazz.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

    Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets
    News

    Rookie Tracker: Thunder Rookies Cap Strong Preseason

    59 seconds ago
    Mike Muscala, Denver Nuggets
    News

    Looking Back on Oklahoma City's Preseason Slate

    6 hours ago
    Lu Dort
    News

    Thunder Guard Lu Dort's Jumper Continues to Improve

    10 hours ago
    Aleksej Pokusevski, Denver Nuggets
    News

    Thunder’s Aleksej Pokusevski Flashes Excellence in Loss to Denver

    Oct 15, 2021
    D.J. Wilson
    News

    Thunder Tracker: OKC Waives DJ Wilson and Scotty Hopson

    Oct 15, 2021
    Aleksej Pokusevski, Denver Nuggets
    News

    Top Performers from Oklahoma City's Preseason Finale in Tulsa

    Oct 15, 2021
    Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets
    News

    Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey Caps Off Preseason With Near Triple-Double

    Oct 15, 2021
    Theo Maledon, Denver Nuggets
    News

    Thunder Fall in OT Thriller to Close their Preseason Slate

    Oct 14, 2021