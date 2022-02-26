Rookie Tre Mann Finding his Footing in NBA

Rookie guard Tre Mann’s wide range of offensive moves never get old.

Splitting defenders for a running floater. Step-backs that new Sixers' guard James Harden would approve of. And even the occasional pull-up jumper that sends even the most veteran of defenders sailing.

Simply put, after a slow start, Mann is beginning to heat up.

The 21-year-old, selected with the No. 18 pick by Thunder general manager Sam Presti, saw an inefficient start to his career, which still mars his overall splits.

But in his last 11 games, Mann is averaging 14.9 points per game, fifth-most among the rookie class in that span.

Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports

In his last four games, he’s seen one 30-point game, two 20-point games and is averaging 21.8 points on 48 percent shooting in that span.

In his last four games, he’s shooting 42 percent overall from three on 6.5 attempts per game.

Quietly, Mann is molding himself a role as a premier scorer on the Thunder’s current configuration.

On Thursday, alongside Josh Giddey, Mann scored just 11 points on 13 shots, but found other ways to impact the game; five rebounds, six assists and four steals.

With Giddey sidelined due to injury for Friday, Mann functioned well in the shooting guard role next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, scoring 22 points. He hit several clutch buckets, including two runners and free throws.

Mann and Oklahoma City will be back in action on Monday, Feb. 28 agains the Sacramento Kings at home at 7 p.m.

