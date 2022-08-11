Rotational Ripple: Projecting OKC Thunder Shooting Guard Minutes

The Oklahoma City Thunder are due for a rotational ripple.

With the Thunder onboarding four rookies, including three Top 12 selections, the organization is due for a shuffled deck in the rotation. After the waiving of forward Isaiah Roby in July, the franchise holds a standard roster of 18, three spots above the league maximum. Upon the franchise’s duo of two-way signings and pair of Exhibit-10 additions, they currently hold a roster of 22 – exceeding the training camp maximum of 20.

In preparation for the 2022-23 season, roster turnover is a given for the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, their tip-off time will help show their finished product from the offseason.

Throughout the week on Inside The Thunder, I will be assessing what I imagine will be the Thunder’s opening rotation for the regular season.

For the purposes of articles on the topic, Josh Giddey will be listed as a shooting guard based on the franchise’s starting lineups during the 2021-22 season.

Additionally, these minutes will be solely based on my projections for the Thunder’s day-one rotation. As showcased in years prior, the franchise has altered rotational minutes based on performance and injuries accordingly. While changes are to be expected, these minute allocations will not take into account potential injuries or forthcoming rotational adjustments.

Here is the breakdown on the Thunder’s projected shooting guard rotation:

Josh Giddey - 32 Minutes

The Oklahoma City Thunder have panned a gem in Josh Giddey. As last season’s No. 6 Pick, Giddey has climbed the ranks as a core ball-handler within the Thunder and one of the most promising “jumbo guards” in the entire league.

Following a rookie campaign that saw him post four triple-doubles and net All-Rookie Second-Team honors, Giddey is bound to receive ample playing time next season.

Last year, the 19-year-old averaged 31.5 minutes per game, making him a true focal point of the roster. With Gilgeous-Alexander back in action, Giddey’s minutes remain the same as his promising playmaking ability and rebounding efforts create an alluring backcourt tandem.

Giddey has one wrinkle to fix in his three-point shot, in which he sank 26.3% of attempts last season. Though, his current skill set should make him a set-and-stone piece whose minutes only have one direction to go – upwards.

Jalen Williams - 20 Minutes

Alonzo Adams / USA Today

Jalen Williams ascended from a “consensus” reach to being a lottery steal for the Thunder in one month’s time.

I have had a well-documented liking towards Williams and his pairing in Oklahoma City. Thus far, he’s lived up to all expectations and then some – call it a grand slam.

The former Santa Clara Broncho dominated at the Summer League circuit, averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 39.0% from three-point range.

While the numbers speak for themselves, delving into the details further cement Williams should net an immediate role within the rotation. Williams was the best player on the court on multiple occasions, almost solely doing so off-ball. He’s a lethal, springy cutter who’s also consistent from three. When you factor in he played a point guard-like role in college, it’s clear to see his fit as the fourth guard in the rotation.

The minute track is only upwards for Williams as, if he follows his current trajectory, he should make a strong case for low-level starting minutes by the backend of the season.

Lindy Waters III - G League

As one of the Thunder’s two two-way signees, Lindy Waters III is expected to be outside of the Thunder’s day-one rotation, likely first fielding minutes at the G League level.

Waters III lived out a movie in his rookie campaign, climbing from a last-minute add to the Blue roster to being an impact piece for the Thunder in his home state. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy averaged 8.0 points and 2.9 rebounds on a 36.3% clip from distance.

The 24-year-old is a clear-cut fit in aiding the Thunder’s low catch-and-shoot outputs. As a primary off-ball piece, he’s mastered fly-by attempts and spot-up attempts at the corner, providing a cushion for the Thunder’s current ball-handlers.

Eugene Omoruyi - G League

Kevin Jairaj / USA Today

As one of the Thunder’s two two-way signees, Eugene Omoruyi is expected to be outside of the Thunder’s day-one rotation, likely first fielding minutes at the G League level.

Unlike Waters III, Omoruyi joins the Thunder organization with no prior background. After going undrafted in 2020, Omoruyi impressed for the Dallas Mavericks in the Summer League – netting a two-way deal in the process. However, a season-ending injury essentially scrapped the deal, being waived shortly after fielding NBA minutes.

After playing in stints for the Thunder in the Summer League, Omoruyi will look to build upon his 3-and-D profile, starting for the Oklahoma City Blue.

Omoruyi fits the archetype Sam Presti craves as a lengthy wing. At 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Omoruyi carries the potential to be a plug-and-play piece for the Thunder in the closing moments of the season.

Next up, I will be discussing the Thunder's small forward rotation.

