Sam Presti’s Vision for Thunder Basketball Becoming More Clear

With Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng and a swath of other new Thunder players added, general manager Sam Presti’s vision for the team is finally becoming more clear.

Of course, Presti has always valued length, size and athleticism. But there is now a tangibility to his additions.

Holmgren will undeniably anchor the OKC defense for years to come, using his combination of incredibly unique attributes to awe and wow with blocks and alterations. Potentially, Holmgren could function in a wide range of offensive roles.

Ousmane Dieng, the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, offers an entirely different skillset. While Holmgren has guard like skills, Dieng directly functions like a guard, and will likely make his name known out on the perimeter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is already a bigger guard, who was more of a defensive project coming out of college. Now with an offensive onslaught of moves at his disposal, Gilgeous-Alexander should lead the Thunder charge for the foreseeable future.

And then there’s former NBL standout Josh Giddey, whose 6-foot-8 frame and premier court vision make him one of the most fun watches in the NBA. Giddey will function as a commandeer of sorts, making the right decisions and allowing others to flourish while still being able to create for himself.

There’s plenty more players that can be plugged into various holes throughout the roster that will allow OKC to succeed: Luguentz Dort, Tre Mann, Jalen Williams and more. But for my money, Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, Giddey and Dieng most exemplify what Presti envisioned years ago in the blockbuster trade that kicked off his rebuild.

All four taller than their averaged position. All four have above-average handle relative to their position, and the sky is the limit for all four should they hone each of their unique and versatile talents.

