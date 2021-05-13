Sports Illustrated home
Scared Money Don't Podcast: Episode 2

InsideTheThunder.com's Derek Parker and Ryan Chapman host Scared Money Don't Podcast, an Oklahoma City Thunder podcast.
In the second episode of Scared Money Don't Podcast, Derek Parker and Ryan Chapman dive into the circumstances surrounding the Oklahoma City Thunder playing without a point guard against the Sacramento Kings. They then try to determine if Thunder teams of old could have handled such a predicament. 

Then, they discuss what Cleveland's win over Boston means for OKC's lottery odds, and work through a quick mock draft of the top five picks. 

Finally, they close by discussing the development of Theo Maledon and Aleksej Pokusevski, who they would rather have between Moses Brown and Tony Bradley, and debut their new segment: Weekly Raps. 

Listen here: Spotify, Google Podcasts

