SGA Gets Revenge With Game Winner to Help Lead Thunder Performances

OKC needed an answer as the Clippers tried to ice away the game and the Thunder turned to the young stars to win.

It was the typical stars taking over for OKC in its win over the Clippers 104-103 on Saturday night.

The Thunder switched up their starting lineup moving Aaron Wiggins into the limelight. With the host of young budding talent on the roster the Thunder’s stars found a way to pull out a close game and get a game winning bucket of their own.

Here are the top performers for the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

When the Thunder lost on a last second half court shot in their last game, SGA showed visible frustration as the shot fell. On Saturday, he made a game winner of his own.

SGA didn’t break the stat sheet on Saturday, but when it mattered the most the Thunder star made his mark. With 17 seconds left in the game Reggie Jackson made his second free throw to give the Clippers a 103-99 lead over OKC.

SGA delivered an answer in the form of a driving layup from SGA with 10.4 seconds left.

After two missed free throws from Justise Winslow and an OKC timeout, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault gave the ball to SGA, who delivered. As time expired, Gilgeous-Alexander won the game for the Thunder on a step-back 3-point shot.

SGA finished with 18 points on 50% shooting and six assists against his former team.

Aleksej Pokusevski

After a stint in the G League, the Thunder’s 7-foot project hung 10 points in nine minutes.

Pokusevski has struggled at times early in his NBA career, but on Saturday he played a key role in the Thunder's win, shooting 4-for-6 from the field.

Pokusevski’s impact was also felt on the glass, where he notched five rebounds in limited action, including three on the offensive end.

Josh Giddey

Alonzo Adams / USA Today

The OKC rookie had a career night on Saturday when he notched a double-double with assists and rebounds.

Giddey’s shooting night wasn’t his best effort, notching only eight points on 4-14 shooting in 32 minutes, but he made an impact in all other facets of the game. The eight points left him a bucket short of a triple-double.

Of Giddey’s team high 18 rebounds, four were on the offensive end and all played a crucial role in the Thunder out-rebounding the Clippers 55-39, and 17-7 on the offensive glass.

