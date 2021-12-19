Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cans Buzzer-Beater as Thunder Down Clippers

With Lu Dort back in rotation, the Oklahoma City Thunder thrashed a Los Angeles Clippers squad absent of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard – taking the bout 104-103.

Following the result, the Oklahoma City Thunder flipped the page on a three-game win streak, now holding a 9-19 record.

With the Thunder down 103-101 wielding 6.9 seconds to go, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took one dribble, stepped back to his right, and heaved a right-winged 27-footer – drilling the shot for the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s buzzer-beating finish marked the third and final lead change in the fourth while also netting the second-straight buzzer-beater in the Paycom, adding to Devonte’ Graham’s 61-foot conversion on Wednesday.

Depleted of George and Leonard, the Clippers centralized around guard play Saturday as 3-of-4 double-digit scorers came out of the backcourt.

Luke Kennard took reins of Los Angeles’ sharpshooting role early, bolstering a 15-point first half for 27 points and 7 rebounds while Terrance Mann and Reggie Jackson finished with 18 points and 16 points, respectively.

For the Thunder, they took to the perimeter without LA’s stars, piecing together a 12-of-31 (38.7%) outing from deep, including the game winner.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struck the final blow on Saturday to finish the evening with 18 points and 6 assists. SGA played in the shadows for the betterment of the game, but as the lights got bigger – the 23-year-old rose to the occassion. In SGA’s game-winner, the guard drew his second-career game-winning bucket – lastly doing so December 26, 2020.

Josh Giddey fell inches shy of becoming the youngest NBA player to ever log a triple-double (19 years, 69 days,) capping Saturday with 8 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists in 32 minutes. Giddey looked on track for the record in the sunset stages of the third frame with 8 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists; however, he failed to notch anything in the point column. Giddey’s passing-game purveyed from start to finish, dazzling the home crowd with a flurry of transition dimes and needle threaders.

Lu Dort showed little sign of injury, ending his 37-minute sample with 29 points and 5 rebounds. Dort erupted during the second frame with 10 points. With a steal, Dort nearly put Oklahoma City in the lead inside the final minute, but a blown fastbreak layup saw the ball fall out of bounds.

Tre Mann served as the Thunder’s microwave off the bench Saturday evening. Mann wore down the Clippers’ defense from the onset, stringing together a pair of stepbacks and a buzzer-beater to reach double-digits in his seven minutes,

Following 84-consecutive starts, Darius Bazley started Saturday in the second unit. In Baze’s 24-minute cut, the 21-year-old tallied 10 points and 2 rebounds on a 3-of-8 shooting clip.

In place of Bazley, Aaron Wiggins wielded a starting gig, placing 5 points across 18 minutes.

Next up, the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-19) square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (19-11.)

