Shams Charania: Thunder Leave for Orlando July 8th

Erik Gee

The Thunder have only a few days left in Oklahoma City before they split for Orlando. The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that Thunder will head out of town on July 8th. 

The Celtics, Mavericks, Heat, Grizzlies, Clippers, Pelicans, and Kings are all due to join the Thunder at the Disney Complex the same day. When they touchdown a ripped Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be ready to go to work. 

 According to Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman Gilgeous-Alexander was working out from March to mid-June six days a week at Royal Crown Academic School in Toronto. Gilgeous-Alexander’s brand manager Dewyane Washington says over the last three months he sees more structure in the 21-year-old’s schedule. 

“The break is a good thing because a lot of times in season you’re trying to rest and recover.”... “You’re working on skills and getting reps, but you’re not able to add anything new.”...” He was able to work on separating himself off the dribble, creating a base, and shooting off the dribble from deep.” 

Slam Magazine posted a video of a more cut Gilgeous-Alexander playing in a pickup game. In his first year with Oklahoma City, he’s become the team’s leading scorer averaging 19.3 points per game, shooting 47 percent from the floor, and 35 percent from three all while adjusting to a new position. 

In time he will be the new face of the franchise if he isn’t already. He is showing great maturity for a second-year player, and his three point guard lineup used to close out games is outscoring opponents 29 points per 100 possessions. 

It’s hard to predict how the time off will affect the Thunder’s on the floor chemistry, but if Gilgeous-Alexander’s work ethic is any indication, Oklahoma City will be a tough out.  

