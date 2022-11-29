Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Takes League Lead in 30-Point Outings

We’re officially a quarter of the way through the season and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a top five scorer in the entire NBA.

While he’s not leading the league in points per game, he is in 30-point performances.

After scoring 31 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, Gilgeous-Alexander has notched 30 or more points in 15 games this season. This puts him in elite company with some of the absolute best players in the NBA.

This is even more impressive considering he’s only played in 20 total contests. This means he’s scored 30 points in 75% of his games this season, which makes sense considering the 24-year-old is averaging 31.1 points per game.

What’s been most impressive about this streak is the various ways SGA has produced the points. In previous years, an off shooting night meant he’d have a poor game in the scoring column. This season, he’s found ways to get to the line to ensure he’s producing at a high level even when shooting inefficiently from the floor.

In fact, Gilgeous-Alexander has taken the second-most free throws in the league this season. He’s even converted on over 90% of them.

Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as a legitimate star this season and is a player that can put the Thunder on his back any given night.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.