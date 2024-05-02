Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is Poised For Second Round Scoring Leap
It takes a special player for 27 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal per game on 47 percent shooting from the floor to be considered a lackluster series but that is the case for OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
As the Oklahoma City Thunder swept the New Orleans Pelicans in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, their Most Valuable Player only broke loose for one typical star status game. In Game 2, the Thunder saw Gilgeous-Alexander post 33 points on 68 percent shooting en route to a blowout win.
Aside from that contest, the 25-year-old has not had his typical scoring punch. This should be credited to the Pelicans who have the necessary length and quality defenders to throw at the star.
When Gilgeous-Alexander did find success in different stints this past series, it was from the Pelicans' willingness to switch on screens and the Thunder's guard-to-guard screening actions that brought CJ McCollum to the ball and put him on the MVP candidate.
In Round 2, the Thunder will enjoy more defensive liabilities they can bring into actions and allow their star to fest.
No matter if the Dallas Mavericks or L.A. Clippers advance, Gilgeous-Alexander should see a scoring boost that will help lift the offense back to their top five in the league status they earned during the 82 game regular season.
If the MVP can have more games that match his Game 2 output mixed with the Thunder's deterring defense, Oklahoma City would be dancing into the Conference Finals.
