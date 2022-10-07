Skip to main content

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury Update Provides Little Detail

Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander return for the regular season opener?

Ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s matchup against the Adelaide 36ers, Josh Giddey’s former NBL team, head coach Mark Daigneault offered a few details about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s recent MCL injury.

Over two weeks ago, suffered a sprain to his MCL on his left knee. The Thunder’s initial diagnosis had Gilgeous-Alexander being re-evaluated after two weeks, and we’ve now hit that mark.

As things sit, there’s no point for Gilgeous-Alexander to play in the preseason at all, as it allows the front office to evaluate other players. While it’s understood where the franchise player stands, and he also gets to ease back from his injury.

Daigneault said Gilgeous-Alexander has “progressed” but has yet to play any contact drills. He did mention, though, that Gilgeous-Alexander is running and jumping during his drills.

Gilgeous-Alexander was not ruled out of the season opener, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if he was available to play.

If he’s able to make it back that soon, he should slowly ease his way back into full speed, and could have a minutes restriction until he’s fully ready to go. It’s safe to say that between Daigneault’s pressers and the clips of Gilgeous-Alexander warming up, there is optimism that he could be back by the time the regular season is underway.

The new look Thunder should make a transition back into the lineup for Gilgeous-Alexander quite easy, as the rookies are playing with energy and the sophomores seem to have found a boost of confidence. The team is going to be exciting to watch when the band is back together, including Dort who’s been in concussion protocols.

