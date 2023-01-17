Short Break Gives Thunder Time to Heal

Following a packed schedule, this week is much lighter for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City gets a short break to rejuvenate after a heavy start to January.

The Thunder defeated the Nets on Sunday and will not play another game until facing the Pacers on Wednesday. The break comes at an important time for OKC, as the team is in the midst of a three-game win streak and gaining ground toward a .500 record.

Oklahoma City played five games in the course of last week, winning four of those games. A stretch of games against some of the league's best teams including four games against Eastern Conference foes.

OKC is thin in the front court with injuries to both Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aleksej Pokusevski. Mike Muscala and Jaylin Williams have both seen time in the starting lineup filling in the void.

While the break is unlikely to have a major impact seeing either JRE or Pokusevski come back into the fold, the break allows the bodies of those who are filling in take a break from the game grind.

This week, the Thunder will play only three games, including two on the road to Sacramento and Denver.

OKC’s offense has shown improvement, but bodies need to rest in order to continue playing at a high level, which is what the Thunder got this week.

With the Thunder showing more competitiveness each week as the season goes on, Oklahoma City has earned a short break as they prepare to go on another difficult stretch of games as they fight for position in the Western Conference.

