Social Media Reacts to Chet Holmgren's Professional Debut

Social media has plenty to say about Oklahoma City's newest player.

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga star and No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, officially made his professional debut on Tuesday with Oklahoma City's Summer League squad.

Holmgren ignited, scoring 23 points on just nine shots and tacking on a Summer League record six blocks, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal.

For the first time in awhile, the Thunder were nationally centric. Here's how social media reacted to Holmgren's dazzling debut:

Holmgren even got an endorsement from a former Thunder superstar:

