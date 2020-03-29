Steve Ballmer Donates, James Dolan Test Positive for COVID-19

Good things are happening in the world. A lot of those good things involve NBA organizations and personnel.

Since COVID-19 s inflicting its pain on the world in countless ways, people inside the association are doing their part to offset the damage. Steve Ballmer Clippers’ owner is now among those donating to coronavirus relief efforts.

Ballmer and his wife Connie are contributing $25 million to COVID-19 work in Seattle, Eastern Michigan, and Los Angels. $10 million is going to the University of WashingtonMedicine’s Emergency Response Fund to speed up testing for a vaccine.

Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari is pledging to fund 400 COVID-19 testing kits, face shields, gloves, gowns, and masks for the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

The Thunder themselves are helping to game-night workers at the Peake and ASM Global who will be missing paychecks due to the league’s hiatus. All this generosity is coming as more people involved with the NBA test positive for COVID-19.

The Knicks are announcing that owner James Dolan has coronavirus. Dolan has been in self isolations and experiencing “little to no symptoms.”

Both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are being cleared after their time in quarantine. And ESPN’s Dorris Burke is also symptom-free after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Burke tells Adrian Wojnarowski; “I started to believe, even though my symptoms did not seem to line up with the typical symptoms, I believed, given the nature of my profession, the number of people I encounter, that I did, in fact, have exposure to the virus.”

