InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Steve Ballmer Donates, James Dolan Test Positive for COVID-19

Erik Gee

Good things are happening in the world. A lot of those good things involve NBA organizations and personnel. 

Since COVID-19 s inflicting its pain on the world in countless ways, people inside the association are doing their part to offset the damage. Steve Ballmer Clippers’ owner is now among those donating to coronavirus relief efforts.  

Ballmer and his wife Connie are contributing $25 million to COVID-19 work in Seattle, Eastern Michigan, and Los Angels. $10 million is going to the University of WashingtonMedicine’s Emergency Response Fund to speed up testing for a vaccine.

 Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari is pledging to fund 400 COVID-19 testing kits, face shields, gloves, gowns, and masks for the Oklahoma City-County Health Department. 

The Thunder themselves are helping to game-night workers at the Peake and ASM Global who will be missing paychecks due to the league’s hiatus. All this generosity is coming as more people involved with the NBA test positive for COVID-19. 

The Knicks are announcing that owner James Dolan has coronavirus. Dolan has been in self isolations and experiencing “little to no symptoms.”

Both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are being cleared after their time in quarantine. And ESPN’s Dorris Burke is also symptom-free after being diagnosed with COVID-19. 

Burke tells Adrian Wojnarowski; “I started to believe, even though my symptoms did not seem to line up with the typical symptoms, I believed, given the nature of my profession, the number of people I encounter, that I did, in fact, have exposure to the virus.” 

   Your Tun:

Tell us how COVID-19 is affecting you and your family. Please click the comment box below. 

  

   

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why NBA Scouts Shouldn't Worry About Seeing Potential Draft Picks up Close

We'll tell you why NBA scouts and general managers shouldn't worry about flying players in for workouts.

Erik Gee

LeBron James Wants Fans in the Arena

LeBron James wants to play basketball but he wants you in the seats when it happens.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

NBA Watching Chinese Basketball Association for Tips on How to Restart

If the NBA is going to get back on the floor it may take its cue from the Chinese Basketball Association.

Erik Gee

Danilo Gallinari Funding 400 COVID-19 Test Kits for Oklahoma City-County

Danilo Gallinari is funding 400 COVID-19 test kits for Oklahoma City-County. We'll also tell you how Celtics guard Marcus Smart is doing since he tested positive for coronavirus.

Erik Gee

A Major Change in the NBA Schedule Could Boost Ratings

Because of the current shutdown, the NBA could be forced to make permanent changes in its schedule.

Erik Gee

How Soon Will Oklahoma City Thunder Fans Feel Safe Going to Games

When the NBA comes back how soon will you feel comfortable going to games? Give us your answer by clicking the comment box below.

Erik Gee

A Note to Oklahoma City Thunder Fans

Looking at how much our world has changed in a matter to two weeks.

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder fan Gets Love of NBA from Mom

Coy Hunnicutt had the NBA passed down from his mom. Now, she makes sure he is up to date on all things basketball.

Erik Gee

How Mark Cuban Became a Hero to Oklahoma City Thunder Fans

Mark Cuban says the NBA could be back in mid-May. But how soon will players want to be on the floor with their teammates?

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder Using Social Media to Stay in Touch

While on lockdown the Thunder are using social media while on lockdown to keep in touch with fans.

Erik Gee