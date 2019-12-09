Steven Adams for Gordon Hayward? Terrance Ferguson out vs. Portland and Utah, Plus, Burton's Still Playing for the Blue.

December 15th is only seven days away. With that in mind, it's time to spin the Thunder wheel of trade and see where it lands. Today it's on Steven Adams. Who in three of his last four games has recorded a double-double, made the game-tying Hail Marry pass to Dennis Schroeder vs. the Timberwolves and has improved his free-throw shooting to a point where you can't play hack a Kiwi.

ESPN's Amin Elhassan and former Atlanta Hawkawks general Manager Wes Wilcox recently spoke on the possibility of the Thunder dealing Adams to the Celtics in exchange for Gordon Hayward. Adams still has two years left on his contract that will pay him just north of 53 million dollars. Heyward still has 32 million on his contract next season but can opt-out. Elhassan believes Sam Presti would be looking for more than a player who can bail on Oklahoma City after one season.

If you're thinking draft picks, let's remember over the next seven years the Thunder could have as many as 15 first-round picks. If Presti is looking for a ready-made player Danny Ainge has locked up pretty much every player that would excite the fan base, and it's hard to imagine Presti wanting to take on the contracts of Marcus Smart, or Jaylen Brown. The upside if a trade of this nature goes down a player for player deal the Thunder could shed some unwanted salary. According to Spotrac, Oklahoma City still owes over 2 million in luxury tax this season. Dumping Adams then losing the more expensive Hayward at the end of the season would alleviate some cost.

The bigger question for Presti might be if Adams continues to improve, and with him being on a team-friendly contract, would his presence help young players grow through the rebuilding process? Adams is the quintessential company man. His Thunder fist attitude is the culture Presti wanted to bring to the organization from his days with the Spurs. Adams possesses all the qualities to instill the Thunder attitude into incoming players.

Terrance Ferguson is out for tonight's game with Portland and likely will be out tomorrow vs. Utah. He is suffering right hip soreness. Ferguson missed Friday's game with Minnesota. Deonte Burton, who was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, is Oklahoma City playing for the Blue. Speaking of the Blue, they added Courtney Alexander II to the roster. Alexander was the 53rd player taken in this year's G-League draft and was waived by the Blue earlier this season.