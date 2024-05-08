Stiles Points: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shines in Round 2 Debut
The Oklahoma City Thunder earned a blowout Game 1 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in their first second-round contest since 2016. As the Thunder return to the league's brightest stage, this time they are equipped with the perfect superstar.
Despite the flashy final score that revealed a 22-point beat down for Oklahoma City over Dallas with the likes of Jaden Hardy and Ousmane Dieng dueling it out in the whining moments, it was not all sunshine and rainbows.
The Thunder started this game like a team that suffered from a week off, in the ole rest vs rust debate - score one for rust as the Thunder kicked the ball around and clanked some shots. Eventually, the ship was steadied thanks to their defense and superstar.
As Oklahoma City relied on their defense - which has still yet to allow their opponent to crack triple-digits in the playoffs - their star broke up the game with his professional attitude.
In Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s first time on this stage, first time as a No. 1 option and going head-up against Mavericks Star Luka Doncic who has already earned those National Flowers Gilgeous-Alexander is still waiting on, the 25-year-old continued to be team-oriented.
It would’ve been understandable for Gilgeous-Alexander to take the matchup personally, press to be the guy, jack up shots and live and die by the results. But instead, the back-to-back top-five in MVP finisher played the same way he has all season.
The Thunder star was calm and calculated on his way to a 29-point, nine assist and nine rebound night that featured 42 percent shooting from the floor and 50 percent from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander again chipped in defensively with a pair of blocks and a steal.
Without getting caught up in the storylines of the night, or the stakes that come with a seven-game series, Gilgeous-Alexander again showed why he is the perfect star - his consistency.
While the Kentucky product played with the necessary emotion and intensity a playoff game requires, the process behind his play remained the same. He kept his teammates involved, stayed engaged defensively and hit tough shot after tough shot.
No matter how this series ends - or how far the Thunder go this postseason - Gilgeous-Alexander has proven to be the perfect star, and leader, for the postseason.
Stiles Points:
- Aaron Wiggins was fantastic off the bench, logging 22 minutes while producing 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. The Maryland product is able to score at all three levels and play fantastic defense on his way to making a winning impact.
- Wiggins was part of a bench unit that dominated as a whole - the Thunder saw 42 points off the pine.
- Chet Holmgren played a near-perfect game with a fantastic paint presence defensively and served as a unique play finisher on the offensive end.
- Jalen Williams again took over the final frame scoring ten points on 4-for-4 shooting from the floor in the fourth to put this game again for Oklahoma City. The sophomore has been otherworldly in the final period all season long. Williams left the game at one point, shuffling to the locker room, because the tip of his shoelace (the aglet) split.
- Jason Kidd falls to 0-5 in Game 1s as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. While OKC should feel great following the Thunder win, this is a familiar spot for the Mavericks.
Song of the Day: Your Song by Elton John.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.