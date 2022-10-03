Skip to main content

Storylines to Follow During Thunder's Preseason Opener Monday

Finally, Thunder basketball is back.

Oklahoma City kicks off the preseason this week, as the Thunder take on the Denver Nuggets on the road Monday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, however, will remain in Oklahoma City making sure his knee is fully head in hopes to play opening night of the regular season. Chet Holmgren, who was sidelined this summer for the entire season, will be missed Monday night as well.

Obviously, preseason games do not matter at all. The only point of the preseason, is simply so players can shake off the rust and get some live action before games ramp up. However, it may be a good indicator of Oklahoma City’s talent on the roster and potential rotations on the floor.

One of the most interesting things to follow will be Josh Giddey’s shot. It was a big topic of discussion this off-season, and will remain one until he improves from outside. Even if Giddey isn’t a knock down shooter this year, Oklahoma City fans will want to see him play, and shoot, with confidence no matter what. The preseason is a great place to experiment with different jump shots and dribble combos. Giddey will have his first chance to prove his progress Monday night.

Another interesting storyline is Oklahoma City’s bench rotation. With Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined, who starts? SGA will likely miss a regular season game or two, too, so it’s intriguing to see who would fill his spot right away. Assuming Tre Mann gets the start, could Jalen Williams be the first player off the bench for the Thunder? Yes, he’s a rookie, but from everything he’s shown to this point he looks ready to play. During the regular season, bringing both Mann and Williams off the bench will be a luxury.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Lastly, Oklahoma City’s gameplan without Gilgeous-Alexander could be extremely telling. Denver’s defense will likely tighten significantly, begging the Thunder to shoot from deep. There should be plenty of ball screens to start the offense, with Giddey as the primary initiator down the floor.

Whatever happens, it’s important not to overreact to the good or bad. There will be plays that blow fans away, and also plays where this young Thunder team will look, well, young. It’s all part of the process.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Terrence Ross, Mike Muscala, Thunder, Orlando Magic
News

Thunder Injury Report: Dort, Muscala Additional Late Scratches for Preseason Opener

By Derek Parker
Lu Dort
News

Thunder Guard Lu Dort Sustains Concussion Prior to First Preseason Game

By Derek Parker
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
News

NBA Preseason: Nuggets Provide Big Test for Thunder Paint Players

By Chris Becker
Tre Mann, Denver Nuggets
News

Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Kicks Off Preseason in Denver Against Nuggets

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Darius Bazley, OKC Thunder
News

Darius Bazley's Case for a Starting Job

By Chris Becker
Sacha Killya-Jones
News

Thunder Sign Sacha Killeya-Jones, Waive Sterling Brown

By Derek Parker
Josh Giddey
News

Thunder Guard Josh Giddey's Defensive Outlook

By Dustin McLaughlin
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steph Curry
News

OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Could Benefit from Playoff Experience

By Randall Sweet