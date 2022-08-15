The Pokusevski Project Requires Patience

Aleksej Pokusevski has been one of the biggest question marks of Oklahoma City’s future plans. The forward has improved with extended court time, but has been hampered by inconsistencies.

He was playing his best basketball towards the end of the 2021-22 season before he was shut down the last few games. The Serbian was finally able to play with efficiency, letting the game come to him.

Pokusevski flashed at the end of his rookie campaign, too, but it was different. He was scoring points and recording highlight plays, but he was still extremely inefficient. The turnovers would mount and the constant green light resulted in some bad shots.

When the point-forward flashed this past May, he displayed a well-rounded game that looked much more complete. Over the summer league, it was more of the same for Pokusevski. While he didn’t take over the game, he was able to play his role and find a way to contribute on the floor.

Many fans and analysts have been critical of Pokusevski, as he’s had rough stretches and a heavy learning curve. With the 7-footer though, it’s very important to remember just how young he actually is. For example, the Thunder drafted their cornerstone of the future in Chet Holmgren just two months ago. Holmgren turned 20 on May 2, while Pokusevski turned 20 on December 26, just a few months prior. The difference is Pokusevski has two years of NBA experience at his age.

While he’s still incredibly young with a high ceiling, the clock is officially ticking next season. The Thunder have started to fill out the roster and develop young talent, giving them depth at nearly every position. There’s accountability on floor now, and the coaching staff has eager young guys ready to step in and play.

Pokusevski’s first two seasons in the NBA have been full of development, and based on the learning curve he’s had, he deserves some sort of a pass. He’s still extremely young, and his ceiling is still high. If he can become a reliable 3-point shooter, he will always have a spot in the NBA.

But 2022-23 is a big season for Pokusevski’s future in Oklahoma City. Don’t count him out yet, he would’ve been considered young for this summer’s draft and has plenty left to prove.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.