Theo Maledon Buzzing for Charlotte Hornets

After being dealt in a trade that sent him to Houston where he was waived, Theo Maledon is playing a better brand of basketball with the Charlotte Hornets.

Last year, in his sophomore season, Theo Maledon, played in 51 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder but failed to convince the front office to keep him around. The French guard prospect averaged a disappointing 7.1 points per game on just 50% true shooting after being given almost 18 minutes a night.

And just before the 2022-23 season opened up, Maledon was traded along with Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, and Maurice Harkless to the Houston Rockets in a move designed to cut salary and make room for the incoming draft class.

Maledon would be waived by the Rockets just 12 days later.

After spending four days as a free agent, the former 34th overall pick signed a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets, continuing his journey to carve out a path as an NBA player. And it looks like he might be making a little headway.

A multitude of injury issues has plagued a Hornets’ back-court that includes LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Dennis Smith, Jr. That has led to Maledon filling in and playing in 19 of a possible 21 games, averaging 16.5 minutes per contest. In those precious minutes, Maledon has still looked erratic and unpolished for the most part, but it is clear that some growth has taken place.

In limited minutes and in a mostly limited role, Maledon is producing very few points, rebounds, and assists. But that doesn’t paint the whole picture. Watch the film, and Maledon is actually giving great effort on the defensive end, evidenced by his steal percentage of 2.5 and a block percentage of 1.1.

Maledon looks more comfortable shooting the ball, too. On the season, he’s shooting 45.6% from the field, 36.7% from beyond the arc, and 87% from the charity stripe. In comparison, Maledon’s percentages weren’t as great in his last year with the Thunder as he shot 37.5%, 29.3%, and 79%, respectively.

The Frenchmen’s improved shooting has helped him produce some solid performances this season, too.

In late October, Maledon recorded a season-high 15-points in just 16 minutes in a loss to the New York Knicks. He shot 6-of-7 from the field, including going 2-for-2 on 3-pointers, and came away with four assists, one steal, and just one turnover. Maledon also put up 14 points and three assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic in November, helping the Hornets to a victory in both games.

