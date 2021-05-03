Theo Maledon sets Thunder rookie season 3-point record
If it wasn’t apparent already, the future is bright for Oklahoma City.
It was especially true Sunday night, when Thunder guard Theo Maledon tacked on three more 3-pointers to set the rookie record for most 3-point field goals in a season.
Maledon’s final 3-pointer of the night, which cut the Phoenix lead to just three with 1.1 left to play, was his 96th of the season.
“It’s definitely humbling,” Maledon said of earning the record. “I’m really blessed to being able to achieve that, but I think what matters most to me is winning.”
Alex Abrines previously held the record with 94 in 68 games.
Maledon accomplished the feat in a shortened season, in just 59 games, a testament to the ever-changing NBA and its lengthening shots.
Drafted at No. 34 overall, Maledon has performed well above where he was originally selected.
The 19-year-old guard is averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season. Amongst rookie’s, he ranks ninth in points, eighth in three-pointers made, 21st in rebounds and fifth in assists per game.