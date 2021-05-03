Theo Maledon sets Thunder rookie season 3-point record

If it wasn’t apparent already, the future is bright for Oklahoma City.

It was especially true Sunday night, when Thunder guard Theo Maledon tacked on three more 3-pointers to set the rookie record for most 3-point field goals in a season.

Maledon’s final 3-pointer of the night, which cut the Phoenix lead to just three with 1.1 left to play, was his 96th of the season.

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

“It’s definitely humbling,” Maledon said of earning the record. “I’m really blessed to being able to achieve that, but I think what matters most to me is winning.”

Alex Abrines previously held the record with 94 in 68 games.

Maledon accomplished the feat in a shortened season, in just 59 games, a testament to the ever-changing NBA and its lengthening shots.

Drafted at No. 34 overall, Maledon has performed well above where he was originally selected.

The 19-year-old guard is averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season. Amongst rookie’s, he ranks ninth in points, eighth in three-pointers made, 21st in rebounds and fifth in assists per game.