Three Takeaways from OKC's Narrow Win in Charlotte

Still without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, the Oklahoma City Thunder just barely closed out against a struggling Hornets roster.

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw a lot of familiar faces Sunday night.

In a three-point win over the Charlotte Hornets, it saw four of its own players from the first half of the regular season out of the eight that suited up, including Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic, Aleksej Pokusevski and Davis Bertans.

Each of those players had great individual performances, including a 7-of-7 18-point night from Mann and a 17-point and 10-assist game from Micic. Ultimately the Thunder were too much for the Hornets even without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, with Josh Giddey's 20-point triple-double leading the charge.

Finally ending Oklahoma City's five-game road trip in the Eastern Conference, ending it on a win was essential before dealing with the Western Conference as the playoffs come closer.

Here are three takeaways from the 121-118 victory:

1. Aaron Wiggins Role has Increased

Although much of Mark Daigneault's rotation can be figured out with the playoffs getting so close, one player that has really emerged with the absence of Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams is Aaron Wiggins.

Last night the forward recorded an impressive stat line of 25 points, two rebounds, five assists and a whopping six steals on 11-of-20 shooting that played a huge factor in his team leaving Charlotte with a win. His efficient scoring shined brightly for an offense lacking its usual firepower, but his defensive impact shined even brighter.

Oklahoma City will absolutely need Wiggins' 3&D ability in the playoffs to match up against some of the West's top forwards, filling in as a reliable scorer and defender that can play heavy minutes if required. While it would likely come off the bench, there are situations where starting Wiggins could make a whole lot of sense, depending on the matchup.

Wiggins has been one of the top bench players to make more of a name for himself in the Thunder rotation, so his role should only be expected to go up in the playoffs.

2. What Happens to Giddey?

The biggest benefactor of Oklahoma City losing its top two scoring options has undoubtedly been Giddey, who has embarcked on his best run of the entire season.

The 21-year-old dropped a 20 point, 13 rebound and 13 assist triple-double against the Hornets on 7-of-15 shooting, leading the Thunder offense with fantastic playmaking. The only blemish was his five turnovers, but in the end, it hardly mattered.

Giddey becoming the captain of the offense for this short period of time has opened up his game dramatically. He's a player that vastly improves with the ball in his hands, because his brilliant playmaking requires him to spend a lot of time as the primary ball handler. Compared to standing on the 3-point line or serving as a cutter, he is considerably more confident.

The problem for Giddey lies in the fact that Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams will return soon, meaning he will have to return to his former role as a secondary or third ball handler. Although he should be expected to start, moving to a bench role to be its leader might be the most effective decision for both him and the team.

If Giddey can keep this up even with a full roster, great. However, it probably shouldn't be expected.

3. A Better-Looking Chet

Over Oklahoma City's trip in the East, Chet Holmgren didn't look like himself for most of it.

The stretch included a five-point performance against the New York Knicks and an 11-point performance against the Boston Celtics, both on below standard shooting efficiency. The rookie looked much better against Charlotte though, recording 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks on 6-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep.

That's the Holmgren the Thunder has grown accustomed to in his impressive rookie campaign, which it will need to see more of in the playoffs. He's gone a little quite as of late compared to what the NBA world has seen for most of the regular season, and it won't help Oklahoma City's case to pursue a deep run.

The 21-year-old has an easier time thriving when Gilgeous-Alexander is in the lineup, so the MVP candidate's impending return should help Holmgren get back to the Rookie of the Year contender he's been all year.

And in a Western Conference filled with elite big men, the Thunder will need its at full strength.