    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Three Takeaway's from OKC's 73-point Loss to Memphis

    Three takeaways from the worst loss in NBA history.
    Author:

    On Thursday night, Oklahoma City struggled to find any life on the basketball court without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, suffering the largest defeat in NBA history to the Memphis Grizzlies.

    As a team, the Thunder shot just under 33 percent from the field. It wasn't just the offense, though, as the entire team was in disarray. The Grizzles finished the night shooting 62.5 percent from the floor.

    As it's hard to pick out many positives from this game, here are some takeaways:

    Mike Muscala is the ultimate team player

    Muscala became a fan favorite this offseason with his loyalty to the Thunder.

    He has continued to be a true professional on this squad, doing exactly what he's asked to do and always being prepared when his number is called.

    Despite limited playing time, Muscala was the second leading scorer and the only Thunder player to shoot 50 percent. He finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

    The roster is a long ways away

    While it's important to keep in mind the Thunder were without two of its stars, the supporting cast is alarming.

    Oklahoma City has a nice young core and plenty of prospects to be excited about, but nights like tonight should remind us that this a long-term rebuild.

    OKC has holes everywhere on this roster, starting with the lack of an inside presence. The Thunder were out rebounded 53-26.

    Tre Mann has a bright future

    One of the biggest takeaways for Thunder fans this past week should be the play of rookie guard Tre Mann.

    Mann has scored double-digits in his last three games and knocked down two triples tonight. The most impressive part about Mann's game is his ability to create his own shot by generating space with his dribble moves. He creates a considerable amount of space any time he wants to utilize his step back

    Mann is a silky smooth scorer that will continue to get better with more shots.

    With this being the worst loss in the history of the NBA, the Thunder can only go up from here.

