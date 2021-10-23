    • October 23, 2021
    Three Takeaways from the Thunder’s 124-91 Loss to Houston

    Three takeaway's from Oklahoma City's loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
    Author:

    In less than ideal fashion, Oklahoma City fell to 0-2 on Friday night, losing to Houston 124-91 in regulation.

    The Thunder’s starters struggled and Houston found rhythm at home early in the Friday bout.

    Here are three takeaways from the loss:

    Spreading the Wealth

    Oklahoma City is clearly still in the experimental phase, as all 15 available players saw action in the loss Friday night.

    On a more positive note, 13 of those players saw the ball go through the hoop. All five of the OKC’s starters scored, as well as eight different players off the bench.

    Four different players finished in double-digit scoring for OKC.

    Houston Gets in Rhythm

    The Rockets got in rhythm early and never looked back, scoring a blazing 124 points on 51 percent shooting.

    Christian Wood led the way with 29 points, hitting 12 of his 18 attempted shots. Eric Gordon trailed with 22, followed by Kevin Porter Jr. with 20.

    Houston scored 34 points in the first quarter and 35 in the second before pouring on another 31 in the third.

    Thunder Starters Struggle

    Similar to game one agains the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City’s starting five struggled.

    The only difference was the addition of Isaiah Roby for Derrick Favors. Budding star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has yet to find his groove on the offensive end of the court. Defensive specialist Luguentz Dort hasn’t found his stroke yet either.

    Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort combined to shoot 9-for-24 from the floor. Darius Bazley strugged as well, finishing 1-for-7.

    OKC as a whole shot just 37 percent from the floor.

