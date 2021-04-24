NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Three takeaways from the Thunder’s 129-109 loss to the Wizards

Russell Westbrook returned to Oklahoma City, and the Thunder sophomores extended their solid stretch of play in OKC's loss to Washington Friday
Russell Westbrook made his return to The Peake, the Thunder losing streak extended to 13 due to poor defense and Lu Dort and Darius Bazley continued to impress in the Thunder's 129-109 loss to the Wizards on Friday night. Here are three takeaway’s from the game:

Return of the King

Franchise legend Russell Westbrook was certainly comfortable in his return to Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday.

Comfortable enough to score 37 points, grab 11 rebounds and dish out 11 assists en route to the win.

The patented triple-double was the 174th of his career, putting him just seven away from breaking Oscar Robertson’s all-time record.

Westbrook spent 11 seasons in OKC, earning All-Star honors eight times.

Sophomores staying hot

Second-year’s Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort have been impressive as of late, and Friday night was no different.

Bazley had one of his most efficient performances to date, scoring 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the field. He knocked down three of his five attempted 3-pointers.

Lu Dort, Washington Wizards

Dort scored 18 points, but shot 1-for-7 from three.

Second-year forward Isaiah Roby also had a solid night, scoring 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench.

OKC’s defensive woes continue

Amidst a 13-game slide, Oklahoma City’s defense has been the focal points of its skid.

The Thunder have relinquished more than 100 points in 25-straight contests, as the Wizards scored 129 behind Westbrook and scoring leader Bradley Beal, who finished with 33.

In the losing streak, which ties their third longest all time, the team has given up an average of 123.3 points per game.

Darius Bazley, Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards
