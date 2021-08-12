Three Takeaways from the Thunder's Summer League Loss to the Pelicans

Oklahoma City saw its second NBA Summer League game on Wednesday night, falling to the Pelicans by double digits.

The Oklahoma City Thunder played in their second NBA Summer League game on Wednesday, falling to the New Orleans Pelicans 80-65.

With the loss, the Thunder moved to 1-1, but had some positives to show from their follow up performance.

Here are three takeaway’s from the Thunder’s loss:

Wiggins Paces Young Thunder Squad

Oklahoma City’s last pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Aaron Wiggins exploded for nine points in the second quarter to finish with 14 to lead the Thunder.

He finished 6-for-15 from the floor, grabbing five boards and dishing out two assists.

Wiggins scored 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting, adding five rebounds, an assist and three steals in the first game against the Pistons.

He was selected 55th overall out of Maryland.

Young Thunder Showcase Streaky Shooting

Following another slow start in the first quarter, Oklahoma City couldn’t turn on the gas this time, eventually losing to the Pelicans by a 15-point deficit.

OKC shot just 33 percent from the floor, hitting 25 out of 75 attempts. They shot just 7-for-29 from three.

They also hit only eight of their 15 free throw attempts.

Mann, Maledon Still Getting in Summer League Groove

Thunder guards Tre Mann and Theo Maledon combined for 20 misses against New Orleans.

Mann struggled shooting the ball for the second straight contest, hitting just four of his 15 attempted field goals.

In both games, Mann has displayed his ability to create and separate from defenders, but hasn’t been able to get shots to drop yet.

Maledon shot 2-for-11 to follow up a 15-point, 11-assist performance against Detroit.

