Three Takeaways from the Thunder's Summer League Win Over Cunningham, Pistons

The Oklahoma City Thunder made their NBA Summer League debut on Sunday night, beating Detroit 76-72 in their opening contest.

Here are three takeaway’s from the Thunder’s win:

Thunder Second Rounders Steal the Show

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was everywhere and Aaron Wiggins was a spark plug scorer for the Thunder on Sunday night. Both were second round selections in the 2021 Draft.

Robinson-Earl finished 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. He was selected 32nd overall out of Villanova as a do-it-all forward.

Aaron Wiggins, the 55th overall pick, finished with a smooth 13 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

Sixteenth overall pick Tre Mann had a rough go, finishing with six points on 3-for-14 shooting overall.

Giddey Exits Early

After a quick dunk just seconds into the game, Thunder guard Josh Giddey came up limping a few minutes later and exited the game.

Oklahoma City’s top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Giddey’s debut was highly anticipated. The Thunder selected Giddey sixth overall, their highest selection since taking James Harden third overall in the 2009 Draft.

Giddey finished with two points on 1-for-3 shooting in five minutes.

Thunder rookie Josh Giddey. Nick Crain / SI Thunder

Cunningham Struggles in Debut

Top overall pick Cade Cunningham struggled in his debut.

Robinson-Earl did a great job defending the former Cowboy, forcing several misses and stifling several attempts.

Cunningham finished with 12 points on 5-for-17 shooting, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals.

Oklahoma City will next take on the Pelicans on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

