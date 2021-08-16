Three Takeaways From the Thunder's Summer League Win Over the Spurs

Oklahoma City routed the Spurs behind several strong performances in their final Summer League contest.

Oklahoma City ended their NBA Summer League with a bang, beating San Antonio 116-91 to finish 2-3 in their five-game slate.

Here are three takeaway’s from the Thunder’s uplifting final contest:

Thunder Put On Offensive Clinic

Six Oklahoma City players finished in double-digit scoring as the Thunder routed San Antonio Monday night.

Rob Edwards, a featured OKC Blue player, finished with a game-high 23 points, followed by rookie Josh Hall with 17.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 15, followed by Emmitt Williams with 14.

OKC shot 58 percent from the floor against San Antonio.

OKC Defense Holds Strong

More than just offense, Oklahoma City’s young defense was on full display Monday night.

The Spurs shot just 38 percent on the day, hitting just 10 of their 30 attempted 3-pointers.

JRE Caps Off Solid Summer League

With Josh Giddey playing just five minutes and Tre Mann only playing two contests, Robinson-Earl was arguably OKC’s best newbie.

He finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in Monday’s game.

Robinson-Earl was terrific scoring the basketball, scoring 13 points against Indiana, ten against the Warriors and 14 against the Pistons in his debut.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.