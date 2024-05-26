Three Team Needs for the OKC Thunder in the 2024 NBA Offseason
The Oklahoma City Thunder enjoyed a lot of success in the 2023-24 season, earning 57 wins staking claim to the No. 1 Seed in the Western Conference, seeing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finish runner-up for the MVP award, Chet Holmgren place second for Rookie of the Year, Jalen Williams flourish into an All-Star caliber player and Mark Daigneault take home Coach of the Year honors.
As the Thunder won their first playoff series since 2016, even after a second-round exit, the 2023-24 campaign is nothing short of a success for the Bricktown boys. However, with another year under their belt the pressure is now on.
After dealing with house-money scenarios for the past few seasons, the Thunder have launched themselves into bonafide contender status with the expectations to go along with it.
Sam Presti sits on a mountain of draft picks and the salary cap space needed to make moves. Despite the Thunder's success, they have some clear areas to improve getting over the hump. Here are three key areas Oklahoma City should look to improve.
Front Court Depth
This was the easiest of the three to lay out, everyone can agree - to varying degrees. No one can dispute the Thunder's need to solidify their front-court rotation. While Jaylin Williams' had a better season than most give him credit for, he can not be the lone back-up big-man option with any semblance of size.
By the same token, Oklahoma City can not abandon the play-style they have spent years cultivating. This is a delicate balancing act of finding a change-of-pace big, someone who can slot into the rotation and not totally disrupt the Thunder's style.
While Hartenstien doesn't space the floor, his connective passing as a short roller, feasting in the dunker spot and as a cutter make it so the Knicks big man would be a really good fit in Bricktown.
Must-Address Rating: 5/5.
Another Creator
While the sights are fully on the Thunder's front court, they are not done flushing out their guard rotation. As the Mavericks ousted Oklahoma City in the second round, it became clear the Thunder need an additional creator to take the pressure off of Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams.
There are many routes the Thunder could go to address this issue including with the No. 12 pick looking at Jared McCain and Devin Carter. However, some current-NBA players could solidify this role namely Colin Sexton who has two years let on his pact in Utah but might be available on the trade market.
Either way, Oklahoma City needs on-ball scoring help from an additional table-setter. This need is certainly right up there with the big man position, even if it gets less attention. An internal option could be Cason Wallace who flashed on-ball potential as a prospect but was relegated to an off-ball offensive role as a rookie where he thrived.
Must-Address Rating: 4.5/5
Another Sure-Fire Shooter
It is no secret, the Oklahoma City Thunder are good and will be a cream-of-the-crop contender next season. A third team need is hard to come by and is mainly a luxury. As is the case for every team, the Thunder could benefit from additional shooting.
Sure, the Thunder were the top 3-point shooting team in the NBA in 2023-24 by percentage, but knock-down, off movement, catch-and-shoot triples in the big moments of games from anywhere on the floor, they certainly could use more than just Isaiah Joe to fill that role. Again, internal development can certainly help - you do not shoot 40 percent as a squad by accident - but no team would turn their nose up at more shooters.
Must-Address Rating: 2.3/5
