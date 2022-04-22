Skip to main content

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Kenrich Williams

Kenrich Williams more than lived up to his nickname this season despite his season ending short due to an injury.

It didn’t take long for Kenrich Williams to earn a nickname in Oklahoma City.

Coming into his fourth season, second with Oklahoma City, Williams was set for a bigger role, his biggest of his career.

He got it, until a knee injury ended his season after just 49 games.

Overall Grade: B

Kenrich Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

‘Kenny Hustle’ comes with a weight that isn’t light for anyone. But Williams embraced all that comes with the nickname.

He wasn’t the flashiest, the most athletic or even the quickest but he did the little things that most overlook, to a perfection that came easily to him.

Williams’ season was cut short, but his impact on the team when he was on the floor can’t be undersold.

Williams is under contract through next season, making his success even more crucial. 

Offense: B+

Kenrich Williams, Utah Jazz

The little things were big for Williams. That sentiment showed when it came to his offensive help to the organization.

Williams averaged 7.4 points per game, not the flashiest on the Thunder but he was efficient. He shot 46.1% on the season while taking good shots, another sign of attention to detail.

Williams also shot nearly 34% from 3-point range. A struggle for most of the Thunder roster, Williams kept the team afloat despite a lower than average percentage. 

Defense: B+

Kenrich Williams, Utah Jazz

This is where Williams made his biggest impact. Williams can defend multiple positions on the floor while being 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds.

Williams was beneficial on the glass grabbing just under five rebounds per game this season. The Thunder were near the top of the league in rebounding all season and Williams added a big impact on that.

He averaged just under one steal per game also, which was near the best on the Thunder.

With the Thunder rebuild looking to be trending up Williams is attempting to keep his role into next season. 

