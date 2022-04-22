Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Kenrich Williams

‘Kenny Hustle’ comes with a weight that isn’t light for anyone. But Williams embraced all that comes with the nickname.

He wasn’t the flashiest, the most athletic or even the quickest but he did the little things that most overlook, to a perfection that came easily to him.

Williams’ season was cut short, but his impact on the team when he was on the floor can’t be undersold.

Williams is under contract through next season, making his success even more crucial.