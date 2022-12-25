Thunder Add Highly-Touted Big in Recent Mock Draft

After seemingly coming away with franchise cornerstones in the past two draft classes, OKC is projected to add another major piece to the puzzle this offseason.

On December 22, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report released his most recent 2023 NBA Mock Draft. In Wasserman's hypothetical, the Oklahoma City Thunder were slotted ninth.

The draft specialist used the December 20 NBA standings to determine the selection order. With what would be the team's fifth top 10 pick since relocating to OKC, Wasserman had the Thunder selecting Houston Cougars forward Jarace Walker.

Walker was a five-star recruit in 2022, ranked as a top 15 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound freshman is originally from Pennsylvania, but played at the prestigious IMG Academy in high school.

This season, Walker is averaging 9.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one steal per game while shooting 49% from the field. Earlier this month, in a win over then-No. 2 Virginia, the New Freedom, Pennsylvania, native showed why his talent is so alluring.

Against the Cavaliers, Walker scored 17 points, going 6-of-11 from the field and 2-of-3 beyond the arc. The Cougars big man also added seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in No. 3 Houston's eight-point victory.

With Chet Holmgren likely taking over the Thunder's center spot when he returns from injury next season, Walker could easily slot in as Oklahoma City's other starting big man, fortifying an area of weakness.

In the second round of Wasserman's mock draft, OKC tabbed a familiar face, Sidy Cissoko of the G League Ignite. It is likely that scouts in the Thunder organization already have an eye on Cissoko, considering the Blue hosted the Ignite for a two-game stretch earlier this season.

In two games against OKC's G League affiliate, the 6-foot-8 prospect scored a combined 12 points while shooting 4-of-15 from the field. While his stats may not be eye-popping, Cissoko's youth, size and defensive acumen leaves scouts wondering what the tantalizing French wing could blossom into.

With Oklahoma City likely in the lottery once again, it is important for the Thunder to land another valuable prospect who can contribute to the team's climb back up the mountain.

Historically, OKC and Sam Presti have drafted extremely well, selecting future MVP winners Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden in three consecutive drafts. Additionally, the Thunder GM has drafted numerous talented players such as; Domantas Sabonis, Reggie Jackson, Serge Ibaka, Steven Adams and Cam Payne, among others.

