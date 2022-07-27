Skip to main content

Thunder Agree to Exhibit 10 Deal with Sacha Killeya-Jones

OKC and Sacha Killeya-Jones have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and free agent Sacha Killeya-Jones have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal, per his agent Daniel Moldovan of Octagon basketball.

Killeya-Jones, a 6-foot-11 forward born in Chapel Hill, NC, played two college seasons with Kentucky in 2016 and 2017. He averaged just 11.7 minutes per game in his collegiate career.

Following his college stint, Killeya-Jones played for a number of international professional teams, including

Killeya-Jones was a McDonalds All-American in 2017.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contract with built in clauses enabling the team to convert them to standard two-way contracts prior to the start of the NBA regular season.

Killeya-Jones deal does count towards the 20-man offseason roster limit, but won’t count against the cap unless he makes the regular season roster.

