Thunder Announce Summer League Roster

The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially announced their roster ahead of their 2021 NBA Summer League debut.

The Oklahoma City have officially announced their 2021 NBA Summer League roster ahead of their first game on Sunday.

The roster is headlined by Theo Maledon and Oklahoma City’s four rookies drafted in the 2021 NBA Draft; Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins.

Thunder guard Theo Maledon. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Players that were on two-way contracts with the Thunder last season include Charlie Brown Jr., Rob Edwards, Josh Hall, Jaylen Hoard and Jalen Lecque, who was acquired from Phoenix in the Chris Paul trade.

New faces include Oscar da Silva, Emmitt Williams and Ryan Woolridge.

The roster features eight rookies, two second years and three players set to enter their third year in the league. It is made up of eight guards and five forwards. Oscar da Silva and Robinson-Earl are the two tallest players on the team at 6-foot-9.

Charlie Brown Jr. comes in as the oldest player on the team at 24-years-old. Josh Giddey, the second youngest player in the NBA, is 18.

Oklahoma City is tied for the eighth best odds to win the Summer League championship, per Super Book.

The Thunder makes their Summer League debut on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League Roster:

Charlie Brown Jr., Guard, St. Joseph's

Oscar da Silva, Forward, Stanford

Rob Edwards, Guard, Arizona State

Josh Giddey, Guard, Adelaide 36ers

Josh Hall, Forward, Moravian Prep

Jaylen Hoard, Forward, Wake Forest

Theo Maledon, Guard, ASVEL

Tre Mann, Guard, Florida

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Forward, Villanova

Aaron Wiggins, Guard, Maryland

Emmitt Williams, Forward, LSU

Ryan Woolridge, Guard, Gonzaga

READ MORE:

What Josh Giddey Can Learn From Luka Doncic

Tre Mann Could be NBA's Next Microwave Scorer

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.