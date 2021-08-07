Thunder Announce Summer League Roster
The Oklahoma City have officially announced their 2021 NBA Summer League roster ahead of their first game on Sunday.
The roster is headlined by Theo Maledon and Oklahoma City’s four rookies drafted in the 2021 NBA Draft; Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins.
Players that were on two-way contracts with the Thunder last season include Charlie Brown Jr., Rob Edwards, Josh Hall, Jaylen Hoard and Jalen Lecque, who was acquired from Phoenix in the Chris Paul trade.
New faces include Oscar da Silva, Emmitt Williams and Ryan Woolridge.
The roster features eight rookies, two second years and three players set to enter their third year in the league. It is made up of eight guards and five forwards. Oscar da Silva and Robinson-Earl are the two tallest players on the team at 6-foot-9.
Charlie Brown Jr. comes in as the oldest player on the team at 24-years-old. Josh Giddey, the second youngest player in the NBA, is 18.
Oklahoma City is tied for the eighth best odds to win the Summer League championship, per Super Book.
The Thunder makes their Summer League debut on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League Roster:
- Charlie Brown Jr., Guard, St. Joseph's
- Oscar da Silva, Forward, Stanford
- Rob Edwards, Guard, Arizona State
- Josh Giddey, Guard, Adelaide 36ers
- Josh Hall, Forward, Moravian Prep
- Jaylen Hoard, Forward, Wake Forest
- Theo Maledon, Guard, ASVEL
- Tre Mann, Guard, Florida
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Forward, Villanova
- Aaron Wiggins, Guard, Maryland
- Emmitt Williams, Forward, LSU
- Ryan Woolridge, Guard, Gonzaga
