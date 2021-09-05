Thunder Approach Season with Close to No Centers on Roster

Oklahoma City will have only a few non-traditional centers on their roster for the upcoming season.

Another Thunder season is swiftly approaching, but in true Sam Presti fashion, this one will have a bit of a twist.

Fir the first time in the franchise’s mostly successful history, they’ll be entering the season without a true, physically dominant center on the roster.

It could be experimental from Presti, but it’s more than likely strategic.

Derrick Favors and Mike Muscala are Oklahoma City’s only true centers by definition. But at 6-foot-9, Favors won’t be able to stop high level big men on a night-to-night basis.

Muscala has the size, but lacks the physical prowess needed to bully defenders or stop elite scorers.

Oklahoma City has historically had physically dominant centers. From long-tenured Steven Adams to Kendrick Perkins, even Moses Brown last year was a presence.

Despite a lack of true centers, OKC will have size. Recent sixth overall pick Josh Giddey stands at 6-foot-9, and wing Aleksej Pokusevski stands at 7-foot with the wingspan to show for it.

The Thunder will employ four other players that stand at 6-foot-8: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Isaiah Roby, Darius Bazley and Jaylen Hoard. Two-way wing Josh Hall stands at a lengthy 6-foot-9.

Time will tell if Presti’s master plan will pay off, or if OKC will soon dip into the treasure trove of picks to go after a longterm center.

The Thunder kick off preseason on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. against the Hornets. They’ll play their first regular season game against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.