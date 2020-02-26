InsideTheThunder
Thunder Avoid Disaster in the Windy City

Erik Gee

When the Bulls and Thunder saw each other in December, Oklahoma City needed a Herculean effort to overcome a 26 point deficit to beat Chicago 109-106.  In that win, the Thunder outscored the Bulls 60-38 in the second half.  

For their second meeting, the Thunder would need that same kind of effort to stave off a Bulls group that attempted to pull a 180. The Thunder beat Chicago 124-122, but, most Thunder fans probably needed a dose of antacid to get through this one.  Oklahoma City built a 24 point lead behind the shooting of Danilo Gallinari, who went five for seven from beyond the arc in the first quarter.  Gallinari would score 19 of the Thunder's first 36 points. 

Oklahoma City racked up 72-55 halftime cushion, but as they are well aware of no lead in the NBA is safe. Chicago brought back nightmares of third quarters past torching the Thunder 38-19. With 35 seconds left (in the third), Zach LaVine (19 third-quarter points)  gave the Bulls their first lead on a driving layup.  LaVine and Coby White would combine for 76 White's 35 was a career-high. 

In a tit for tat fourth quarter, Chris Paul proved clutch again. This time on the defense. With 7.8 seconds left, Paul would go one of two from the free-throw line making it 124-122 Oklahoma City. On the ensuing trip up the court, Paul pokes the ball loose from LaVine's hand, forcing a side out for the Bulls.  LaVine missed a 29-foot jumper during the closing seconds with Paul in his hip pocket as the Thunder earn their ninth straight win on the road.

 Worth noting:

Terrance Ferguson got red hot from three in the second quarter going three of four from beyond the arc for 11 points. Danilo Gallinari's five three-pointers in the first quarter is a Thunder record. 

Coby White has scored or tied a career-high in three consecutive games.  

Up next:

The Sacramento Kings will visit the Peake on Thursday night. Tipoff is at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

Give us your thoughts: 

Tell us what you think of the Thunder's performance by clicking the comment box below. 

 

