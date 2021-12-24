Thunder Burned by Suns, Squander Three-Game Winning Streak

Despite 29 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder failed to extend their win streak Wednesday evening.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder venturing 959 miles to cap their back-to-back set, the Thunder caught some jet lag – sulking to the top-seeded Phoenix Suns 113-101.

For the Thunder, the loss set their three-game winning streak, all coming against top-seven in-conference opponents, to flames. They now bask in an 11-20 record.

Oklahoma City hit some turbulence to open Wednesday’s play, faltering a 14-3 deficit early, and a 29-17 deficit by the quarter mark – tallying a mere 7-of-25 (28.0%) clip.

The Thunder acclimated to the weather in the second period, imposing a 16-2 advantage in the paint en route to a 48-45 lead by the halftime horn. To close the period, Oklahoma City charged a 30-13 run.

After altering buckets to start the second half, Phoenix overtook the lead with a mid-quarter 10-2 run – blazing a 23-4 stint at its peak. Headed into the fourth, Oklahoma City found themselves out 82-69.

Rooted with a 4-of-8 three-point patch, Oklahoma City shaved the hole to single-digits in the closing five minutes of play. But, with Phoenix warming up in the sunset stages – they fell short.

Following his second-career triple-double, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander outclassed his former teacher, Chris Paul, outscoring the 36-year-old 29-to-16. SGA’s interior-prominence persisted into Wednesday, garnering 14 points in the paint while generating 7 assists; however, a faulty 2-of-6 output from distance dwindled his options.

As a collective, Oklahoma City shot a paltry 11-of-41 (26.8%) from range while Phoenix caught fire from deep, placing a 15-of-39 (38.5%) clip.

Forward Cameron Johnson led the Suns’ perimeter charge, fueling a perfect 7-of-7 (5-of-5 3PT) shooting clinic off the bench to headline a 21-point effort. In the starting core, Devin Booker added 30 points.

With Mark Daigneault shuffling two-way wing Aaron Wiggins into the rotation, the former Terrapin provided a ball of energy for 5 points and 3 rebounds. As a result of the starting shift, Darius Bazley added his kick off the bench for 8 points and 10 rebounds.

After a week-long streak of near triple-doubles, Josh Giddey fell short of triple-ten territory, ending the evening with 17 points (7-of-17), 6 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Next up, the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-20) will face the New Orleans Pelicans (12-21) on Sunday.

