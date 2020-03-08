InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Thunder/Celtics Primer

Erik Gee

The Thunder's improbable season continues in Boston on Sunday when they wrap up their season series with the Celtics. Let's take this time to remind you just how good the Thunder has been away from the Peake. 

Since December Oklahoma City is 18-4 on the road, which is the best record in the NBA during that stretch, a win would also be the 12th road victory in 13 tries. 

On the injury front, the Thunder are only missing Darius Bazley, while Kevin Hervey and Isiah Roby are on assignment with the Blue. For the Celtics, Gordon Heyward is listed as probable despite a right knee contusion. 

The Celtics and Thunder are trending in opposite directions; the Thunder have won their last two while Boston has suffered back to back overtime losses to the Rockets and Nets. 

In the Thunder's win over the Knicks on Friday Danilo Gallinari lead Oklahoma City in scoring with 22 points, Steven Adams had 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Chirs Paul scored 21. 

Paul's best performance came in the post-game media scrum when he refused to entertain the notion of playing for the Knicks; he also made sure to take a subtle swipe at James Dolan for the absence of Spike Lee at Madison Square Garden. 

 The Last Time They Met:

 Former Oklahoma State guard Marcus Smart may not have made the most of his return home in the way of scoring, but it was his steal that sealed a win for the visiting Celtics on Sunday. With 5.8 seconds left and the Thunder trailing 108-111 after two Kemba Walker free-throws, Smart pokes the ball loose from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Dennis Schroder was forced to foul Walker, and Walker slammed the door shut by making it 112-108 game. Chris Paul would hit a 33 pull up jumper in the final seconds giving us a final score of 112-111 Celtics. Forward Jayson Tatum says, "He definitely saved us today, saved me from the three turnovers I had late in the stretch, so that was a big-time play by him." 

Vegas Says:

The Celtics are a five-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. However, the Thunder are 7-4 in Boston. In a strange twist, Oklahoma City is only 5-7 vs. the Celtics at the Peake. 

  Where to Watch:

Tipoff is set for 6 pm you can catch all the action on NBATV and Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LiAngelo Ball Signs with Blue

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that LiAngelo Ball will sign with the Oklahoma City Blue. We'll tell if Ball can get an invite to training camp.

Erik Gee

Paul Hurts Knicks Twice in one Night

Chris Paul scored 21 against the Knicks on Friday then added to their misery in the post-game media scrum.

Erik Gee

The Thunder Takes a Bite out of the Big Apple

The Thunder dominate the knicks 126-103 behind 22 points from Danilo Gallinari.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Knicks Live Game Blog

Join the conversation by clicking the comment box below.

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander one of the Best 25 Under 25

ESPN Ranked their best 25 players in the NBA under the age of 25. Find out where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks on that list.

Erik Gee

by

BallisLife

Thunder/Knicks Primer

The Thunder continue their east coast road trip when they visit the Knicks on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Pistons Live Game Blog

Give us your opinion on the game by clicking the comment box below.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Knicks Eyeing Chris Paul

According to a Sirius XM report, the Knicks are gathering intel on Chris Paul to make a run at the Thunder guard this Summer.

Erik Gee

Is Chicago Bullish on Presti

K.C. Johnson reports that the Bulls could pursue Sam Presti this offseason. We'll tell you why he won't leave Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder Hold off Pistons

The Thunder had come up clutch again to hold off a late charge by the Pistons.

Erik Gee