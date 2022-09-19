Thunder Could Capitalize on Potential Double Draft in 2024

With the largest accumulation of draft assets in the league, the Thunder could be in the market to make a splash should the mythical “double draft” ever come to fruition.

You may find yourself asking: “What is the double draft? How do I find it and how does it help the Thunder?” Well you’ve come to the right place.

Per a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the NBA and NBPA are in serious talks on new items for the newest Collective Bargaining Agreement, one of which includes the return of high school players being able to take their talents straight to the NBA.

As of 2006, high school players are no longer allowed to go straight to the NBA, as the minimum draft eligibility was raised from 18-years-old to 19-years-old.

Now, with a new Collective Bargaining Agreement on the horizon, the National Basketball Players Association is looking to lower the age back to 18-years-old for the foreseeable future.

In short, moving the eligible age back to 18-years-old would send seismic ripples through the draft atmosphere, specifically to the team with the largest draft cache in NBA history, Oklahoma City. The 2024 draft, likely the earliest draft affected by the rule change, would feature players from college who went the traditional route as well as the very first group of premier 18-year-old players affected by the rule change. The Double Draft.

Oklahoma City will potentially have four first round selections in 2024 via their own pick, the Rockets, Jazz and Clippers.

The Clippers selection will just be a swap, but with Los Angeles’ aging talent and OKC likely on the rise then, it’s entirely possible that’s used. The Rockets pick will be top-four protected and the Jazz top-ten protected.

Outside of their 2024 selections, Oklahoma City will have even more future picks they could potentially cash in on to land prospects they like.

The current CBA runs through the 2023-24 season, so a decision will have to be made soon.

