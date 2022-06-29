Skip to main content

Thunder Decline Luguentz Dort’s Team Option

Oklahoma City will be declining Lu Dort's team option, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be declining Luguentz Dort’s $1.9 million team option for the 2022-23 season, making him a restricted free agent and allowing sides to negotiate a new deal in free agency, per NBA Insider Sham Charania.

Dort will maintain full bird rights, and OKC will avoid having him go though unrestricted free agency next season.

As a restricted free agent, teams can now offer Dort any variety of deals, but the Thunder can match and maintain any offer put out in order to retain the guard's talents.

Chicago Bulls, Lu Dort
While many teams may not have the cap space to sign Dort, his value on the market is likely high. The guard hybrid averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season, shooting 40 percent from the field and 33 percent from beyond the arc.

Dort’s true value lies in his defense, as one of the premier on-ball perimeter defenders in the league at just 23-years-old.

Oklahoma City still has two more decisions to make by Wednesday, June 29 regarding the team options for forwards Mike Muscala and Isaiah Roby.

