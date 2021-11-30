Skip to main content
    November 30, 2021
    Thunder Drop Sixth-Straight Game in Loss to Rockets

    In a disappointing loss to the Houston Rockets, the Oklahoma City Thunder dropped their sixth consecutive game.
    The Houston Rockets were without their franchise cornerstone in Jalen Green on Monday night, but had no problem defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder with ease. By a final score of 102-89, Houston won it's third-straight game while the Thunder lost their sixth consecutive contest.

    Headlined by a 14-point second quarter, Oklahoma City struggled to score the ball all night long. While the defense looked solid yet again, holding the Rockets to 102 points, the offense failed to score even 90 points. 

    Houston opened the game with a five-point lead through the first quarter and never looked back. Christian Wood absolutely dominated the undersized Thunder, producing 24 points and 21 rebounds while shooting 3-6 from beyond the arc. 

    The Rockets also had five additional players score in double figures, while Kevin Porter Jr. notched a triple-double with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds on the night.

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder in scoring with 22 points, but it took 20 shot attempts to do so. A pair of players that have been spending time in the G League with the OKC Blue came off the bench and gave a huge spark for the Thunder in this contest. 

    Tre Mann finished with 17 points and 7 rebounds while Isaiah Roby produced 17 points and 5 boards. 

    These two teams will match up for the fourth and final time of the season on Wednesday night, as the Thunder will look to get revenge and even the season series.

