Thunder End of Season Report Card: Aaron Wiggins

Perhaps the surprise of the Oklahoma City season came from Aaron Wiggins and his quick arrival onto the scene in the Thunder rotation.

Wiggins, a Maryland guard, was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft out of Maryland.

Without lofty expectations, Wiggins' stay in OKC was not guaranteed under contract, but that changed as soon as he started turning heads in and out of the organization.