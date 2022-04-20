Thunder End of Season Report Card: Aaron Wiggins
Perhaps the surprise of the Oklahoma City season came from Aaron Wiggins and his quick arrival onto the scene in the Thunder rotation.
Wiggins, a Maryland guard, was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft out of Maryland.
Without lofty expectations, Wiggins' stay in OKC was not guaranteed under contract, but that changed as soon as he started turning heads in and out of the organization.
Overall Grade: B-
The expectations for Wiggins were low coming into the season. He was drafted 55th overall and wasn’t a highly touted prospect. However, it was clear early that Wiggins was playing with a chip on his shoulder.
The stats speak for themselves when Wiggins was healthy and in the lineup. He has wholly productive for the struggling Thunder. However, nothing speaks to his season’s success more so than his contract. After a blistering hot start to his Thunder tenure Wiggins was given a four-year contract.
Overall, Wiggins wasn’t the most important or best player on the OKC roster, but the impact he made was felt throughout the organization.
Offense: B
Wiggins' offense wasn’t explosive, but it was just what was needed from a player in his role.
There wasn’t an influx of awards knocking on the door for Wiggins’ offense but his efficiency and doing what was needed is what stood out from his season.
Wiggins averaged a respectable 8.3 points per game in 50 games, 35 of which he started. Shooting wise Wiggins shot an efficient 46.3% on nearly seven attempts per game. From 3-point range Wiggins shot a 30.4% clip, which leaves room for improvement but sat near the middle of the Thunder’s large platoon of players.
Wiggins paired his scoring with 1.4 assists. Overall, Wiggins offense, while not blistering, was a breath of fresh air when the Thunder needed it.
Defense: B
Wiggins biggest addition to the team came on what the stat sheet can’t give the proper attention too, defense.
His defense was stifling at times and perfect for the role he played with OKC. On a young team the rookie was able to keep pace with the movement and flow of the defense as a unit. His ability to switch and his build, 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, allows him to defend an array of positions on the court.
His ability to defend multiple positions gives him the versatility to boost his grade and potential in OKC. Wiggins averaged 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game. He did have 1.2 steals per 48 minutes through his limited season.
Wiggins wasn’t the most important piece to the Thunder rotation but he was far from the least important. His efficiency and willingness to fill any role earns him a high grade as the offseason roars forward.