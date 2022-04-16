Thunder End of Season Report Card: Isaiah Roby

Isaiah Roby was needed to fill a gaping hole in the Thunder's rotation and he answered.

The season couldn’t have been much better for Isaiah Roby.

The dominos the third year forward needed to fall, fell, and he got a larger role for the Thunder, especially near the end of the season.

While the center position is the biggest hole for Oklahoma City heading into the offseason, Roby passed his tests and earned his grade.

Here’s how the young prospect graded out in his third NBA campaign.

Overall grade: B+ Chris Nicoll/USA TODAY Sports When his name was called he answered. That’s the best way to sum up Roby’s 2021-22 season for OKC. His role in his third season was massive at the tail end of the season with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Mike Muscala both out long term with injuries. The Thunder needed a big man to handle the load and Roby was the answer. He played in 45 games, dealing with injuries himself and stents in the G-League and started 28 of those games. It was a career year for Roby. He set career highs in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, blocks per game and points per game. Offense: A Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports When Roby scored he scored in bunches and he scored efficiently. Roby scored a career best 10.1 points per game, which big picture doesn’t shatter NBA records but for the role Roby was in most of the season his scoring was just what the Thunder needed from him. Roby shot 51.4% from the field this season three percentage points better than in the 2020-21 season. He also posted a 44.4% clip from 3-point range, which was the best clip of any key Thunder player. On the board Roby also provided much needed help. While, again it wasn’t record breaking, he grabbed 4.8 rebounds per game. His biggest help came on the offensive glass notching nearly two offensive rebounds per game, second to only Josh Giddey of players who played 20 or more games. Defense: B Thomas Shea / USA TODAY Sports Most of Roby’s impact for OKC came offensively, which can be expected from a player who is defending out of his position most nights. However, even in defending bigger complete NBA centers most games Roby held his ground and was able to show that he could defend All-Star level centers despite being 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds. Roby would be a power forward for most NBA rosters, but for OKC he defended the five and did well. Roby finished the year averaging just under one steal and one block per game. His rebounding ability also helped the Thunder defensively. Roby’s defense, mostly due his length and athleticism, helped mightily to pass his third year test.

