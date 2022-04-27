Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Mike Muscala

When healthy and available, Mike Muscala was one of Oklahoma City’s most efficient players this season. However, the veteran played in just 43 games this season.

In the games where he was available, Muscala rarely played heavy minutes. The big man averaged just under 14 minutes a game, which makes his averages even more impressive.

Muscala averaged eight points and three rebounds while shooting 42.9% from behind the 3-point line. His per-36 average ranked second on the team to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as Musky averaged 20.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. The Thunder weren’t in win-now mode, and Muscala was beginning to become a win-now player. He continued to hit big shot after big shot, notching game-winners too.

The OKC fan-favorite suffered an ankle injury at the beginning of February prompting surgery, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. Muscala is expected to be back and healthy next season and should be a huge piece of the bench if Oklahoma City is competing.

Muscala is a fantastic back-up big man to have because of his versatility. He can play the small-ball center like we saw multiple times this season. He can also slide in at more of a power forward spot with his ability to spot up and shoot from long range.

Season Grade: B+

Despite his lack of games played this season, the stretch big man is now an integral part of the Thunder culture. He was in Oklahoma city when the team entered its rebuilding stage, and the plan seems to be to keep him around long term. He has seemed to buy into the long term plan and is committed to helping the younger guys on the team.

He was still the best shooter on the team and made the Thunder as a whole better. Muscala could’ve, and probably should’ve, been playing heavy minutes all season long but is a true team-first player.

When available to play next season, Muscala should continue to stretch the floor and space things out for Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. When he and Giddey began to gel, the pick-and-roll was very useful. Muscala is a rare breed of strong enough to roll hard to the basket, and nimble enough to stop on a dime anywhere to shoot.

Musky definitely makes his money on the offensive end, but he works hard and finds the right spots defensively. As a small ball five, he gets out-muscled on occasion down low, which is why it will be luxury to have a true, anchor big man soon.

