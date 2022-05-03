Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Georgios Kalaitzakis

Georgios Kalaitzakis only played four games for the Thunder, but in that time his offense was a valuable piece toward his job interview.

There’s an old mantra that says, “good things come in small packages.”

There’s not much of a better way to describe the season of Georgios Kalaitzakis.

He didn’t play much for the Thunder, just four games, but when he played he was one of the better players in the OKC rotations.

Although his playing time came at the tail end of the Thunder’s latest tanking season where most of the lineup had just joined the team but nonetheless Kalaitzakis was out to prove his worth.

Overall grade: C Alonzo Adams / USA Today Players like Kalaitzakis, which were easy to spot in the Thunder’s late season roster, were all after the same thing. A roster spot. In many ways their playing time was a test run for what they could provide next season and onward for the team. In all Kalaitzakis played 13 games this season, nine with the Bucks and four with Oklahoma City. In that short time his impact was felt. Offense: B- Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports The point totals kept climbing for Kalaitzakis as he wrapped up the season for OKC. In total, including his time with the Bucks, Kalaitzakis averaged 6.6 points per game and nearly one assist. On top of scoring, he’s got the ball well in the small sample size. He notched a 46.3% clip from the field and shot 38.5% from 3-point range. During his time at OKC he excelled averaging 17.5 points per game while playing 41.5 minutes per game. His time was short, but his impact was felt. Defense: C Kirby Lee/ USA TODAY Sports Kalaitzakis’ impact was felt more on the offensive end than on defense, but he was far from a liability. In total he grabbed 1.6 rebounds per game, but that number was closer to four per game in his stint in OKC. Kalaitzakis also was able to limit his fouls in game notching just over one personal foul per game. His length and height allows him to defend most positions on the court using his athletic ability. He used his 6-foot-7 frame to his advantage in his push to a longer stint. In just four games, Kalaitzakis made his push to the best of his ability aiming for a possible roster spot with the Thunder.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.