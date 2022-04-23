Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Vit Krejci

After missing last season with injury rehab, Vit Krejci took advantage of opportunity during his rookie season.

Vit Krejci had to step up and play big minutes down the stretch when the Thunder were hobbling to the finish line.

Until the last few weeks of the season Krejci was actually a very efficient 3-point shooter and a smart scorer for Oklahoma City. His season is a weird case study, though, as it’s unclear his path to playing time in the future.

The 6-foot-8 guard has a unique build and game, but was very raw and rough around the edges. While he wasn’t as young or inexperienced, there was a similar learning curve as the one Aleksej Pokusevski had to overcome. Krejci wasn’t on many people’s draft board back in 2020, especially after an ACL tear, so his end-of-season run for the Thunder beat the odds.

He finished the season averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He also shot 40.7% from the floor and 32.7 from 3-point range.

Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, Oklahoma City already has a plethora of young guard prospects on the roster. Krejci will be competing with other young guys for a spot on the 15-man and playing time.