Thunder Enter 15-Year Arena Naming Rights Agreement With Paycom

The Oklahoma City Thunder will now play in the Paycom Center after new naming rights deal.

On Tuesday morning, the Thunder and Paycom jointly announced an exclusive, 15-year naming rights partnership that will transform the downtown home of the Thunder into Paycom Center.

The name change is set to take place immediately, with exterior signage to be completed in time for the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, where fans will once again be allowed back into the arena for games.

Oklahoma City-based Paycom is a leader in payroll and HR technology who strives to redefine the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment, serving clients across all 50 states. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle, from recruitment to retirement.

“Oklahoma City is home to thousands of our employees, and I am happy that Paycom Center will be the home of the Thunder. We are committed to our community and remain focused on the future as we support the home team," said Chad Richison, Paycom’s founder and CEO.