ThunderMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Thunder Escape Charlotte With a 104-102 win in Overtime

Erik Gee

Going to bet you have never seen a team with a one-point lead at the beginning of overtime? Well, if you have, then you saw it again on Friday night. If you haven't, then count yourself as the rest of us and be thankful that the one-point lead had the Thunder on the high side.  How did all this happen? Glad you asked. At the end of regulation, Chris Paul fired a corner three that hit the rim as time expired. Hornets guard Terry Rozier threw the ball with zeros on the clock. Rozier was assessed a technical foul. Because the foul happened with no time on the clock, Paul shot his free-throw before the tipoff of the extra frame giving Oklahoma City a 95-94 lead. 

The Thunder never trailed in overtime but did need two missed free throws from PJ Washington to seal the victory. What we are learning about this patch-work roster is they can win in a multitude of ways. The Thunder have gotten used to playing from behind. A habit that cost them against the Grizzlies on Thursday night. Friday, they found themselves in the unusual position of being up by 16 only to let the Hornets come back to take a 75-74 lead with 7:48 left in the game. That would balloon to 83-78 before Paul put the Thunder on top 84-83. 

The last three minutes would be nip and tuck for both teams, as the reliable trio of Paul, Shai Gilgeou-Alexander and Dennis Schroder would all contribute down the stretch on defense, in the field, and from the charity stripe. Schroder was listed as questionable for Friday's contest with an ankle injury. Paul calls him a "trooper" for his toughness and praised Gilgeous-Alexander for his post defense. 

The Hornets came into Friday's game 14th in three-point shooting percentage and fourth in three-pointers made. Charlotte missed their first 18 shots from beyond the arch finishing 7 of 39 from three. Oklahoma City wasn't any better going 5 or 31, but what was impressive was the fact that the Thunder held the Hornets to a season-low 18 points in the first quarter.  

The bottom line is that the Thunder are now 16-15 on the season. They're winners of 7 of their last 10 and are in the 7th spot in the west as we head toward the first of the year. 

Up next, it's the Word-Champion Raptors Sunday in Toronto. The ball goes up at 5 on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Grizzlies Maul Thunder 110-97

Erik Gee

The Memphis Grizzlies exacted a little revenge on Oklahoma City on Thursday night with a 110-97 win. The Thunder shot just 41 percent from the field. It's Oklahoma City's first loss in four games.

Danilo Gallinari is out for the Next Three Games

Erik Gee

Thunder head coach Billy Donovan says the forward Danilo Gallinari will sit out tonight's game vs. Memphis and the upcoming road trip

The Christmas That Changed the Thunder

Erik Gee

On Christmas Day of 2013 Russell Westbrook racked up a triple-double. He would miss the next 27 games and the Thunder would never be the same.

Reports: Hawks are the Latest Team to Seek the Services of Steven Adams. Why Sam Presti Should say no

Erik Gee

The Athletic is reporting that the Hawks are the latest team interested in trading for Steven Adams. We'll tell you why Sam Presti should just say no.

Dennis Schroder's 16 Fourth Quarter Points Lead Thunder to a 118-112 win

Erik Gee

The Thunder trailed by as many as 18 on Sunday. Dennis Schroeder would score 16 in the fourth quarter to help Oklahoma City comeback for 118-112 win over the Clippers.

Paul George's Lasting Impact on the Thunder Came in Building Relationships. Plus, Kawhi Leonard is Out.

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan said before Sunday's game with the Clippers that Paul George made a lasting impact on the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Nets 32 as the Thunder Rout the Suns

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 on Friday as the Thunder win their third straight 126-108 over the Phoenix Suns.

The Return of Paul George and Hamidou Diallo is Progressing

Erik Gee

Paul George makes his first return to the Peake since being traded to the Clippers, and Hamidou Diallo's progress is being charted by Thunder medical Staff.

Thunder Look to Keep it Going vs. the Suns

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City looks to extend it's two-game win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns.

Dennis Schroder Helps the Thunder Make History

Erik Gee

The Thunder became the first team in 20 years to come back from 24 plus in back to back games.