Thunder Escape Raptors with 110-109 Victory, Take Win off Waived Buzzer-Beater

With the Oklahoma City Thunder fresh off of snapping an eight-game losing streak, the Thunder rallied out a 110-109 victory against the Toronto Raptors.

The Thunder elevated to an 8-16 record following the victory, gutting out their first winning streak in 12 games.

Wednesday’s contest initially sighted a six-minute back-and-forth to the tune of five lead changes and four ties, but a Raptors 8-0 run pushed themselves up front 36-26 through one frame.

Following a similar back-and-forth exchange in the second period, the Raptors mounted yet another 8-0 hot streak to place a double-digit cushion – holding on for a 64-54 lead by the halftime horn.

The 8-0 train rolled into the second half of play, but this time, they sped onto the Thunder’s tracks, picking up more steam than usual. Oklahoma City’s mid-quarter run saw the Bricktown boys churn out 13-consecutive points to recapture the lead, snowballing their earnings to a 25-3 closing run en route to a 87-76 lead.

In all, the Thunder outscored the Raptors 33-12 in the frame.

The Raptors attempted to claw out a fourth-quarter comeback, and with a mid-quarter 11-3 stint, they were back in business. Oklahoma City’s play stagnated in the clutch, watching as a Fred VanVleet three-pointer evened the game at 105 apiece inside the final minute.

In the closing segments, Toronto pushed their first lead of the frame with a pair of VanVleet foul shots, and following two tying Shai Gilgeous-Alexander free throws on the other end – Justin Champagne pushed the Raptors back up with a driving layup. On the other end a slashing SGA found an open Mike Muscala at the top-of-the-key – money.

In the final possession, VanVleet lofted a floater nowhere close to the basket, however, a Champagnie tip-in at the buzzer put Toronto on the high side 111-110. Upon review, officials decided Champagnie’s tip-in came past the final horn – Oklahoma City wins.

OKC’s colossal third-quarter played the leading role in their 14-point swing, however, their four quarters of shooting dominance became the primary talking point. The Thunder coated Wednesday evening with a 45.2-percent clip from the field, upped by a prestigious 17-of-40 (42.5%) going from three.

Gilgeous-Alexander took home cooking to a new level Wednesday as the Toronto-native placed 26 points, 2 rebounds, and 9 assists across 37 minutes. He played an instrumental role in the decisive moments of play, posting 16 points in the third period. SGA’s free-throw line appearances hit astute levels again in Toronto as the 23-year-old notched 12 free throw attempts, canning all tries.

Lu Dort impressed the hometown crowd as the guard clocked 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists across 38 minutes. Dort’s 20-point outings on the year stacked to nine.

Darius Bazley turned the page on a tumultuous stretch recording 15 points and 5 rebounds on a 7-of-8 shooting patch. Bazley found safeguard as a cutter for the majority of Wednesday, striking gold with a plethora of layups throughout play.

Next up, the Oklahoma City Thunder will return to the Paycom Center to face the Los Angeles Lakers.

