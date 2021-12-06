Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    Thunder Expected to be Fully Health Ahead of Pistons Matchup

    Oklahoma City is expected to have all of its players ahead of the matchup against Detroit, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rookie Josh Giddey.
    For the first time in several weeks, the Oklahoma City Thunder are fully healthy, with no one listed on the NBA's official injury report.

    Dating back to November, Oklahoma City has seen a slew of stars and veterans suffer nagging injuries.

    Once at 6-8, the injury bug has sent the latest slat into a spiral, as they’re winless in their last eight games. They now sit at the bottom of the Western Conference at 6-16.

    The most recent game saw the largest deficit in the history of the league: a 73-point rout of the Thunder by the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies. Oklahoma City was without it’s two best players, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, as well as two veterans in Mike Muscala and Kenrich Williams.

    Lu Dort, Memphis Grizzlies

    Gilgeous-Alexander entered concussion protocol after a collision in the third loss of the season against Houston.

    Giddey, OKC’s electric rookie, was sidelined due to a non-COVID related illness. He missed two games. Derrick Favors, a veteran and one of the Thunder’s only players able to play in the center slot, was a scratch for the same reason.

    Kenrich Willliams, the Thunder’s scrappy forward known to bring energy off the bench, missed three games with an ankle injury, but is a go against Detroit.

    The Pistons currently have several players out due to injury themselves: former Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo, guard Cory Joseph, center Kelly Olynyk and forward Chris Smith.

    OKC’s only two scratches are Fit Krejci and Aaron Wiggins, who are assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue.

    The Thunder tip off against Detroit at 6 p.m. in Motor City, looking to get its first win in nine tries.

    Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder
